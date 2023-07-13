Morning Notes

Home Prices Still Rising — “Average sales prices in all three segments of the Arlington real-estate market nudged up in June from a year before, and sales were almost on par with what had been a cooling June-of-2022 market. The overall average sales price of $827,143 didn’t reflect it – because fewer single-family homes were in the overall mix in June.” [Gazette Leader]
Pedestrian Change Near Pentagon City — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services: “Tomorrow though mid-October: Columbia Pike east end pedestrian-bike path shifts to west side of S Joyce, from Army Navy Drive to the Pike. Part of Cemetery expansion work. Look for signs.” [Twitter]
Local GOP Touts Candidate Slate — “Proud of our GOP candidates in Arlington. Every Arlington voter will be able to vote for Republicans on your ballot. Juan Carlos Fierro, County Board… David Henshaw, State Senate (District 40)… Sophia Moshasha, State Senate (District 39).” [Twitter, Arlington GOP]
It’s Thursday — Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A week after announcing an arrest for a 2022 fatal overdose, Arlington County police have charged two more people in another deadly opioid overdose. A 19-year-old Arlington man and 19-year-old…
In a new twist, the now-razed Broyhill estate in the Donaldson Run neighborhood is again on the market, billed as a development opportunity for anywhere between six and 36 homes….
Children’s National, ranked as the fifth best children’s hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, and is the only hospital in the area nationally ranked in all…
