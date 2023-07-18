Morning Notes

Item 1
Manchin Opposes DCA Changes — “Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is speaking out against [proposed] changes to the perimeter and slot rules at Reagan National Airport (DCA) that currently limit how many flights go in and out of the airport as well as the distance of those trips.” [The Hill, PDF]
Chair Toss Leads to Jail Visit — “The suspect was walking in the area when he became involved in disputes with other individuals. As the suspect continued walking on Clarendon Boulevard, he allegedly picked up a folding chair and threw it at an unrelated vehicle traveling in the area. A responding officer took the suspect into custody on scene. The passengers inside the vehicle did not report any injuries and the vehicle remained operational once the folding chair was removed from the vehicle’s wheel well.” [ACPD]
Video: Teens Struggle With Police — “Four teenagers were detained after struggling with Arlington County Police Department officers across from the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. This occurred Saturday afternoon. [YouTube]
New Fitness Center Offers Offices — “James O’Reilly, president of Life Time Work, said much of the concept’s appeal is found in its proximity to the health club, which makes it easier to find time to exercise, get work done and socialize with fellow members. Life Time hopes to expand the coworking concept in Greater Washington, he said, with Clarendon as its anchor.” [Washington Business Journal]
DJO Athlete Signed — From Bishop O’Connell Athletics: “Congratulations to DJO alum Jake Berry ‘20, who was signed as an Undrafted Free Agent with the Cleveland Guardians of the MLB!” [Twitter]
Local Camera Store Profiled — “Amid the cascade of changes in once-sleepy Crystal City —the latest being Amazon’s opening of two new office buildings and the Queen City public art at Metropolitan Park—one longtime institution stays true to its roots. Metro Camera has been manned by Jack Levonian in the Crystal Underground for 51 years. The veteran photographer of presidents now navigating the shoals of change took me on a look-back at the photo industry and Arlington’s most happenin’ neighborhood.” [Falls Church News-Press]
Free Chicken Today — “Nando’s PERi-PERi will honor its South African roots on Tuesday July 18th by celebrating Mandela Day and remembering South African leader and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. To commemorate Mandela’s fight for social justice, Nando’s will give away free meals to customers who bring back-to-school supplies for under-served area youth. The event will run from 4pm to 7pm local time at all Nando’s US locations.” [Nando’s]
It’s Tuesday — There’s a possibility of showers and thunderstorms primarily after 5pm today with widespread haze starting to clear before noon. The day will mostly be sunny with temperatures hovering around 92, complemented by a west wind at 3 to 8 mph. The chance of rainfall is 30%. For Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms continue to be expected, mostly before 8pm. The sky will be partly cloudy with the low temperature near 71. Winds from the west at about 6 mph will calm by evening with a 30% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]
