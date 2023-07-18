The Pinemoor in Clarendon is closing today

The Pinemoor has reached the end of the dusty trail.

The vaguely Western-themed restaurant and bar in Clarendon, which replaced the former Clarendon Grill, is closing today, owner Reese Gardner tells ARLnow.

It opened at 1101 N. Highland Street three years ago, just a few months into the pandemic, after initially planning am ill-fated March 2020 opening.

“After opening during Covid we couldn’t find our footing with the concept or come to better terms with the landlord to continue to operate,” Gardner said. “We will be honoring all gift cards at Brass Rabbit and will be moving our popular $5 champagne brunch to Brass Rabbit and Quinn’s.”

The Pinemoor’s menu, originally described as “protein-heavy” with “family-style sides,” includes appetizers, flatbreads, wrings, tacos and sandwiches, in addition to craft cocktails and special brunch offerings.

Gardner’s Wooden Nickel Bar Company owns Copperwood Tavern and Dudley’s Sport and Ale in Shirlington, Quinn’s on the Corner in Rosslyn, and Brass Rabbit Pub in Clarendon. He’s also planning to open a large new restaurant concept in Tysons this winter, as well as at least two Arlington locations of Greenheart Juice Shop.

There’s no word yet as to what might replace The Pinemoor. The large restaurant space features both an inside bar and an outside patio bar.

