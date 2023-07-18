The Pinemoor in Clarendon is closing today

The Pinemoor has reached the end of the dusty trail.
The vaguely Western-themed restaurant and bar in Clarendon, which replaced the former Clarendon Grill, is closing today, owner Reese Gardner tells ARLnow.
It opened at 1101 N. Highland Street three years ago, just a few months into the pandemic, after initially planning am ill-fated March 2020 opening.
“After opening during Covid we couldn’t find our footing with the concept or come to better terms with the landlord to continue to operate,” Gardner said. “We will be honoring all gift cards at Brass Rabbit and will be moving our popular $5 champagne brunch to Brass Rabbit and Quinn’s.”
The Pinemoor’s menu, originally described as “protein-heavy” with “family-style sides,” includes appetizers, flatbreads, wrings, tacos and sandwiches, in addition to craft cocktails and special brunch offerings.
Gardner’s Wooden Nickel Bar Company owns Copperwood Tavern and Dudley’s Sport and Ale in Shirlington, Quinn’s on the Corner in Rosslyn, and Brass Rabbit Pub in Clarendon. He’s also planning to open a large new restaurant concept in Tysons this winter, as well as at least two Arlington locations of Greenheart Juice Shop.
There’s no word yet as to what might replace The Pinemoor. The large restaurant space features both an inside bar and an outside patio bar.
Photo (1) via Google Maps
Recent Stories
A 29-year-old D.C. man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman inside the Courthouse Metro station last night. Police responded to the Metro station shortly after 10:45 p.m. Monday…
The proposed childcare facility near Ballston has stoked neighborhood concerns about noise and traffic.
Welcome to The View Alexandria by Goodwin LivingTM, where people age 62 and over enjoy senior living at its best. Conveniently located in the West End of Alexandria, The View Alexandria is the…
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue will be able to keep its live entertainment permit after coming into compliance with county regulations for certain Clarendon restaurants.
Summer is in full swing at Art House 7, and we’re excited to announce our incredible new lineup of August classes, workshops, camps, and more!
Starting August 7, join our four-week ceramics classes. Discover the joy of pottery throwing in our wheel classes and unleash your imagination with our sculpture classes. Experienced ceramicists and students can explore individually at our ceramics Open Studios on July 14, 21, and 28.
New Ceramic Sculpture camps are available for aspiring sculptors aged 12-17 during weeks 7 and 8. There’s also a three-day camp from August 23-25 for 10-12-year-olds! There are still limited spaces for our themed summer camps in weeks 5, 6, and 7.
Embark on creative adventures with our all-new Art Club! Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from August 8-22 for different age groups from K-6th grade.
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🌟 Calling all adventurous hearts! 🌟
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection as we present Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
📅 Mark your calendars for July 28th, from 6-9 pm, because
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings