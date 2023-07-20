Morning Notes

DCA Expansion Effort Fails — “The House on Wednesday evening voted not to expand flights at the airport closest to the U.S. Capitol building, a fight that has featured dueling op-eds from warring airlines, each with bipartisan lawmakers in both chambers aligned with their side. The provision, which would have expanded flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport by 14 per day, is a win for United Airlines, American Airlines and lawmakers local to the Washington, D.C. area that opposed the flights.” [Politico]

State Police Chase Wanted Man — From Dave Statter: “Man reported wanted on felony charges by @ArlingtonVaPD stops for @VSPPIO this afternoon & then pulls off. A 3.5 mile chase on I-95S in Prince William ends after a crash into another vehicle.” [Twitter]

County Employee Discontent — “Employees in the Arlington County government’s cultural-affairs office face ‘harassment, retaliation and racism’ that is accepted by higher-ups, County Board members were told July 15. ‘A hostile work environment has been created by management,’ said Charlotte Malerich, an office aide in the county government’s library system who is active in the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.” [Gazette Leader]

‘Innovation Fund’ Approved — “The Arlington County Board voted on July 18, 2023, to approve the framework for the Catalyst Grant Program of the newly created Arlington Innovation Fund (AIF). The $1 million AIF, part of the FY 2024 Adopted Budget, is designed to encourage the growth and success of technology startups by providing access to capital and to enhance the local tech ecosystem through the sponsorship of unique initiatives and programming.” [Arlington County]

New Donation Center for Lions Club — “With a new home having been secured, Lions Clubs from across the region aim to build on past success in recycling eyeglasses… Several weeks ago, the new facility opened at 919 South Monroe Street in Arlington. Donations can be dropped off there 24/7.” [Gazette Leader]

Local Swim Team Undefeated — “Highlighted by bookend road victories to start and end the regular season, the Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks finished 5-0 to win this summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 8 championship.” [Gazette Leader]

Ebbin Gets GOP Challenger — “[Sophia] Moshasha, an Alexandria resident, qualified for the ballot in June against [State Sen. Adam] Ebbin… Moshasha is the co-host of the Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Association’s podcast and the association’s local lead. If elected, she will advocate for policies that encourage entrepreneurship, such as tax incentives for small businesses and streamlined regulations, the campaign said.” [Gazette Leader]

GOPers Line Up for Kaine Challenge — “Hung Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain who entered the political spotlight last year with an unsuccessful bid to unseat Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), announced Tuesday that he will seek the Republican nomination to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine (D) in Virginia’s 2024 elections. Cao’s announcement adds to an increasingly crowded field of GOP candidates in next year’s nomination contest, with at least eight contenders so far.” [Washington Post]

It’s Thursday — There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, despite a predominantly sunny day with highs around 88°F. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely at night. [Weather.gov]