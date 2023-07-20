Morning Notes

DCA Expansion Effort Fails — “The House on Wednesday evening voted not to expand flights at the airport closest to the U.S. Capitol building, a fight that has featured dueling op-eds from warring airlines, each with bipartisan lawmakers in both chambers aligned with their side. The provision, which would have expanded flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport by 14 per day, is a win for United Airlines, American Airlines and lawmakers local to the Washington, D.C. area that opposed the flights.” [Politico]
State Police Chase Wanted Man — From Dave Statter: “Man reported wanted on felony charges by @ArlingtonVaPD stops for @VSPPIO this afternoon & then pulls off. A 3.5 mile chase on I-95S in Prince William ends after a crash into another vehicle.” [Twitter]
County Employee Discontent — “Employees in the Arlington County government’s cultural-affairs office face ‘harassment, retaliation and racism’ that is accepted by higher-ups, County Board members were told July 15. ‘A hostile work environment has been created by management,’ said Charlotte Malerich, an office aide in the county government’s library system who is active in the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.” [Gazette Leader]
‘Innovation Fund’ Approved — “The Arlington County Board voted on July 18, 2023, to approve the framework for the Catalyst Grant Program of the newly created Arlington Innovation Fund (AIF). The $1 million AIF, part of the FY 2024 Adopted Budget, is designed to encourage the growth and success of technology startups by providing access to capital and to enhance the local tech ecosystem through the sponsorship of unique initiatives and programming.” [Arlington County]
New Donation Center for Lions Club — “With a new home having been secured, Lions Clubs from across the region aim to build on past success in recycling eyeglasses… Several weeks ago, the new facility opened at 919 South Monroe Street in Arlington. Donations can be dropped off there 24/7.” [Gazette Leader]
Local Swim Team Undefeated — “Highlighted by bookend road victories to start and end the regular season, the Dominion Hills Thunder Ducks finished 5-0 to win this summer’s Northern Virginia Swimming League Division 8 championship.” [Gazette Leader]
Ebbin Gets GOP Challenger — “[Sophia] Moshasha, an Alexandria resident, qualified for the ballot in June against [State Sen. Adam] Ebbin… Moshasha is the co-host of the Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Association’s podcast and the association’s local lead. If elected, she will advocate for policies that encourage entrepreneurship, such as tax incentives for small businesses and streamlined regulations, the campaign said.” [Gazette Leader]
GOPers Line Up for Kaine Challenge — “Hung Cao, a retired U.S. Navy captain who entered the political spotlight last year with an unsuccessful bid to unseat Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), announced Tuesday that he will seek the Republican nomination to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine (D) in Virginia’s 2024 elections. Cao’s announcement adds to an increasingly crowded field of GOP candidates in next year’s nomination contest, with at least eight contenders so far.” [Washington Post]
It’s Thursday — There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, despite a predominantly sunny day with highs around 88°F. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely at night. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A water main break near Route 50 caused water pressure issues for a large swath of Arlington today, prompting some county facility closures. The water main break happened on N….
It’s time to experience the luxury and lifestyle of Towngate North like never before. With the recent completion of the final condominium building in this stunning Old Town North community,…
The funding, if approved, would fund tree planting and maintenance work and invasive species removal.
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From ceramics to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Summer is in full swing at Art House 7, and we’re excited to announce our incredible new lineup of August classes, workshops, camps, and more!
Starting August 7, join our four-week ceramics classes. Discover the joy of pottery throwing in our wheel classes and unleash your imagination with our sculpture classes. Experienced ceramicists and students can explore individually at our ceramics Open Studios on July 14, 21, and 28.
New Ceramic Sculpture camps are available for aspiring sculptors aged 12-17 during weeks 7 and 8. There’s also a three-day camp from August 23-25 for 10-12-year-olds! There are still limited spaces for our themed summer camps in weeks 5, 6, and 7.
Embark on creative adventures with our all-new Art Club! Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from August 8-22 for different age groups from K-6th grade.
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🌟 Calling all adventurous hearts! 🌟
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection as we present Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
📅 Mark your calendars for July 28th, from 6-9 pm, because
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings