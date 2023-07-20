The Suspen(sion) is real: How much does suspension repair cost?

Your car is designed to move smoothly across the surface of the road, and the components that make up your suspension are part of what keeps your car stable. When you hit an uneven surface or crevice, you may feel the car jump or jerk — but without a suspension system, that feeling would be even more… well… jarring.

If your car is a magnet for curbs, potholes, and other road hazards, the odds that you may eventually need to repair your suspension are much higher. Pay close attention to how your car responds after hitting a speed bump. Does it bounce? A shaky steering wheel, uneven wear on your tires, bouncing after a speed bump, and leaking fluid could all be indicators of a suspension problem.

Each wheel of your car has shocks and struts that comprise the suspension system. To keep the car level and in good contact with the road, replacement should be done in pairs. So how much might the parts cost to repair or replace your suspension?

CarCare To Go Parts Manager Claire Treadway shares this insight:

“Usually each strut and spring assembly has a good range, about $200-$600 aftermarket depending on the car and options. Most dealerships and OEM distributors will charge each piece individually (the shock absorbers, the coil spring, and everything to replace them) and that will usually be about 600 for each side [of the vehicle.]”

What about costs specific to some of the most common makes in our area?

“An example for a 2012 Toyota Camry shock assembly is $326 each. Not every vehicle will come as an assembly from the aftermarket either, for a 2018 Mazda CX-5, they only sell the shock absorber, and then you’d need to buy anything else the car might need during that replacement.”

It’s important to note, that may be just the cost for parts and not the expertise required to install them. With CarCare To Go, pick-up and return of your vehicle is always free with no mark-up for it in the price of your service, no pushy additional sales, and easy digital approval of your estimates and invoices line-by-line.

The team also includes detailed photo and video inspections in their report, along with the opportunity to connect directly with the experts working on your car.