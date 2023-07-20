The Suspen(sion) is real: How much does suspension repair cost?

Your car is designed to move smoothly across the surface of the road, and the components that make up your suspension are part of what keeps your car stable. When you hit an uneven surface or crevice, you may feel the car jump or jerk — but without a suspension system, that feeling would be even more… well… jarring.
If your car is a magnet for curbs, potholes, and other road hazards, the odds that you may eventually need to repair your suspension are much higher. Pay close attention to how your car responds after hitting a speed bump. Does it bounce? A shaky steering wheel, uneven wear on your tires, bouncing after a speed bump, and leaking fluid could all be indicators of a suspension problem.
Each wheel of your car has shocks and struts that comprise the suspension system. To keep the car level and in good contact with the road, replacement should be done in pairs. So how much might the parts cost to repair or replace your suspension?
CarCare To Go Parts Manager Claire Treadway shares this insight:
“Usually each strut and spring assembly has a good range, about $200-$600 aftermarket depending on the car and options. Most dealerships and OEM distributors will charge each piece individually (the shock absorbers, the coil spring, and everything to replace them) and that will usually be about 600 for each side [of the vehicle.]”
What about costs specific to some of the most common makes in our area?
“An example for a 2012 Toyota Camry shock assembly is $326 each. Not every vehicle will come as an assembly from the aftermarket either, for a 2018 Mazda CX-5, they only sell the shock absorber, and then you’d need to buy anything else the car might need during that replacement.”
It’s important to note, that may be just the cost for parts and not the expertise required to install them. With CarCare To Go, pick-up and return of your vehicle is always free with no mark-up for it in the price of your service, no pushy additional sales, and easy digital approval of your estimates and invoices line-by-line.
The team also includes detailed photo and video inspections in their report, along with the opportunity to connect directly with the experts working on your car. In short, it’s a service experience like no other. For a limited time, Car Care To Go is also offering a discount on routine maintenance like an $89 alignment that can help preserve your suspension. First time customers can also get their initial oil change for just $20.23 with code FIRST20.
Recent Stories
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, June 2023.
In 1922, residents of Clarendon tried to secede from Arlington County, saying they could do a better job running the “Town of Clarendon.”
The forthcoming branch could open in 2024.
Statutes of Liberty discusses the possible impact on how immigration regulations are interpreted with the Supreme Court’s next case.
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to welcome three new trustees to the Board for fiscal year 2024: Dana Laidhold, Nancy Eileen McEldowney, and Carmen C. Oviedo. These new board members bring highly distinguished and diverse perspectives in business, finance, and community impact to the work of the Community Foundation at an exciting time in its evolution. The Foundation is embarking on a strategic planning process to serve as a roadmap for deeper and broader engagement in meeting the needs of the community.
Dana Laidhold serves as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Nasdaq. With more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, foreign exchange, investing, cash management, insurance and treasury technologies, she leads a global team of treasury and tax professionals. In 2020, her Treasury team was a finalist for the Pinnacle Award for excellence in treasury and finance. In 2015, Dana received the Highly Commendable distinction as Woman of the Year at the Adam Smith Awards. Dana is also on the board of the Nasdaq Foundation.
Nancy Eileen McEldowney is an academic and diplomat who served as the national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris during 2021 and 2022. She previously served as United States ambassador to Bulgaria, Interim President and Senior Vice President of the National Defense University, and Director of the Foreign Service Institute, among many other foreign affairs distinctions. She has been granted the State Department’s Superior Honor Award on five occasions. She is also the recipient of the Sinclair Linguistic Award and of the Chairman of the Joint Chief’s Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
Carmen C. Oviedo is Founding Partner of Stanton Blackwell. Before founding Stanton Blackwell, Carmen was Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member of Delta Career Education Corporation. She held multiple positions at Fannie Mae serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and leading regulatory affairs. Carmen began her career in business development at the Corporate Executive Board after spending several years on Capitol Hill. With a passion for community development, Carmen served as a Board President for Doorways for Women and Families in Arlington and is a former board member of Dress for Success in Washington, DC.
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From ceramics to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🌟 Calling all adventurous hearts! 🌟
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection as we present Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
📅 Mark your calendars for July 28th, from 6-9 pm, because
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings