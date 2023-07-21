Morning Notes

Flyover Planned This Morning — From AlertDC: “The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a flyover of the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 9:10 AM.”
Housing Provider Wins Assessment Appeal — “The Arlington Board of Equalization for Real Estate Assessments (BoE) says the county government’s assessors took it a bit too far in their 2023 valuation of a new affordable-housing property owned by Wesley Housing… The Cadence, a new property at 4333 Arlington Blvd. that is entirely comprised of subsidized units for those with low and moderate incomes, began leasing up late last year. During the construction period, the property had been assessed at $6,721,000, but the 2023 assessment – released in January – bumped that valuation up to $20,200,800.” [Gazette Leader]
Total Party Still Partying — ” In a back corridor of JBG Smith Properties’ Crystal City Underground and across from the subterranean mall’s now-defunct food court sits one of the region’s most noted places to buy fake blood, boas, party decorations and killer costumes. Total Party has been a resident of the underground since 2016. Owner Lorenzo Caltagirone… got word just last month that he’ll be able to extend his lease through 2024.” [Washington Business Journal]
Teen Baseball Team in World Series — “As the team’s play demonstrated, there were few, if any, weaknesses throughout the state baseball tournament that the Arlington 14s all-stars recently won, and as a result earned an automatic berth to play in next month’s Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg. With strong defense and pitching and solid hitting, the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth squad won the state title in the Chantilly area with a perfect 4-0 record.” [Gazette Leader]
Fire Station 8 Completion Nears — “The Arlington County Fire Department expects its staff will be able to move into the new Fire Station No. 8 on Langston Boulevard before the end of 2023, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April 2024. County officials are inviting community members to donate historical artifacts and items to be placed inside a display case in the lobby of the new fire station to honor the history and legacy of the Hall’s Hill/High View Park Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Station No. 8.” [Patch]
County Board Honors Trees — “The addition of 26 more for 2023 brings the Arlington County government’s roster of ‘Notable Trees’ to just under 400. The honorees, selected from among 36 submissions shepherded through the process by Tree Stewards John Wingard and Jan Hull and vetted by the Forestry & Natural Resources Commission, were recognized at the July 18 County Board meeting.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Friday — Scattered showers are expected before 8 am, followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Otherwise, the weather will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature close to 89°F and west winds at speeds of 6 to 10 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low temperature of around 68°F, accompanied by northwest winds at 7 to 10 mph. [Weather.gov]
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, June 2023.
In 1922, residents of Clarendon tried to secede from Arlington County, saying they could do a better job running the “Town of Clarendon.”
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to welcome three new trustees to the Board for fiscal year 2024: Dana Laidhold, Nancy Eileen McEldowney, and Carmen C. Oviedo. These new board members bring highly distinguished and diverse perspectives in business, finance, and community impact to the work of the Community Foundation at an exciting time in its evolution. The Foundation is embarking on a strategic planning process to serve as a roadmap for deeper and broader engagement in meeting the needs of the community.
Dana Laidhold serves as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Nasdaq. With more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, foreign exchange, investing, cash management, insurance and treasury technologies, she leads a global team of treasury and tax professionals. In 2020, her Treasury team was a finalist for the Pinnacle Award for excellence in treasury and finance. In 2015, Dana received the Highly Commendable distinction as Woman of the Year at the Adam Smith Awards. Dana is also on the board of the Nasdaq Foundation.
Nancy Eileen McEldowney is an academic and diplomat who served as the national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris during 2021 and 2022. She previously served as United States ambassador to Bulgaria, Interim President and Senior Vice President of the National Defense University, and Director of the Foreign Service Institute, among many other foreign affairs distinctions. She has been granted the State Department’s Superior Honor Award on five occasions. She is also the recipient of the Sinclair Linguistic Award and of the Chairman of the Joint Chief’s Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
Carmen C. Oviedo is Founding Partner of Stanton Blackwell. Before founding Stanton Blackwell, Carmen was Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member of Delta Career Education Corporation. She held multiple positions at Fannie Mae serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and leading regulatory affairs. Carmen began her career in business development at the Corporate Executive Board after spending several years on Capitol Hill. With a passion for community development, Carmen served as a Board President for Doorways for Women and Families in Arlington and is a former board member of Dress for Success in Washington, DC.
