Morning Notes

Flyover Planned This Morning — From AlertDC: “The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a flyover of the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, July 21, 2023, at approximately 9:10 AM.”

Housing Provider Wins Assessment Appeal — “The Arlington Board of Equalization for Real Estate Assessments (BoE) says the county government’s assessors took it a bit too far in their 2023 valuation of a new affordable-housing property owned by Wesley Housing… The Cadence, a new property at 4333 Arlington Blvd. that is entirely comprised of subsidized units for those with low and moderate incomes, began leasing up late last year. During the construction period, the property had been assessed at $6,721,000, but the 2023 assessment – released in January – bumped that valuation up to $20,200,800.” [Gazette Leader]

Total Party Still Partying — ” In a back corridor of JBG Smith Properties’ Crystal City Underground and across from the subterranean mall’s now-defunct food court sits one of the region’s most noted places to buy fake blood, boas, party decorations and killer costumes. Total Party has been a resident of the underground since 2016. Owner Lorenzo Caltagirone… got word just last month that he’ll be able to extend his lease through 2024.” [Washington Business Journal]

Teen Baseball Team in World Series — “As the team’s play demonstrated, there were few, if any, weaknesses throughout the state baseball tournament that the Arlington 14s all-stars recently won, and as a result earned an automatic berth to play in next month’s Babe Ruth World Series in Fredericksburg. With strong defense and pitching and solid hitting, the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth squad won the state title in the Chantilly area with a perfect 4-0 record.” [Gazette Leader]

Fire Station 8 Completion Nears — “The Arlington County Fire Department expects its staff will be able to move into the new Fire Station No. 8 on Langston Boulevard before the end of 2023, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony in April 2024. County officials are inviting community members to donate historical artifacts and items to be placed inside a display case in the lobby of the new fire station to honor the history and legacy of the Hall’s Hill/High View Park Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Station No. 8.” [Patch]

County Board Honors Trees — “The addition of 26 more for 2023 brings the Arlington County government’s roster of ‘Notable Trees’ to just under 400. The honorees, selected from among 36 submissions shepherded through the process by Tree Stewards John Wingard and Jan Hull and vetted by the Forestry & Natural Resources Commission, were recognized at the July 18 County Board meeting.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Friday — Scattered showers are expected before 8 am, followed by isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Otherwise, the weather will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature close to 89°F and west winds at speeds of 6 to 10 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low temperature of around 68°F, accompanied by northwest winds at 7 to 10 mph. [Weather.gov]