Local startups could receive up to $50K for choosing to keep their headquarters in Arlington

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring Three Ballston Plaza.
Arlington County will pay early-stage tech startups money to keep their operations in Arlington.
The intent is to support new tech startups, particularly those owned by women, veterans and minorities, while pushing down office vacancy rates.
The Arlington County Board gave the Arlington Economic Development (AED) the go-ahead to enact this program, dubbed the Catalyst Grant Program, last Tuesday.
AED will be using $650,000 of the $1 million it received in the 2024 Fiscal Year budget for its Arlington Innovation Fund, an initiative by AED to entice companies to fill vacant offices in the county.
“What we are trying to achieve with this is to provide capital to early stage tech startups that are based in Arlington currently,” Ryan Touhill, director of Arlington Economic Development, told ARLnow. “[The goal is] to really help them in the early stage of their company formation when when they’ve raised the money, and try to give them a boost to really accelerate their growth and to entice them to stay here in Arlington.”
Companies will receive anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000 in funding from the program, contingent on them remaining in Arlington for at least two years. By attracting smaller businesses, AED hopes to drive down vacancy rates, which reached 23% in the first quarter of 2023.
“We know that tech companies are one of the drivers of job growth,” Touhill said. “We have a good number of tech companies here in Arlington, and we want to grow the number of home based companies that form here and grow here.”
He noted that AED is targeting these smaller, newer companies because larger, legacy ones are not looking to relocate at this time.
AED is focused on what it calls inclusive economic development. To that end, it says it is focused on generating interest in this program among entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities and would like to see half of the Catalyst Grant Program applications come woman-, veteran- and minority-owned businesses.
“If you look at the trends, you’ll see that underserved communities receive way less in terms of the number of deals and the amount of venture capital they get compared to their white counterparts,” Adam Henry, a senior business development manager at AED, told ARLnow.
“We really want to make an intentional, concerted effort to reach out to our underserved communities to make sure that we can become a model for other communities to have the inclusive economic development approach,” he continued.
The county economic development division says it will partner with various community universities, organizations and groups to reach out to entrepreneurs and small businesses, according to a report. The application period could open as early as August.
Winners could be announced this fall. If any funds remain, there will be a second application cycle this winter or next spring.
The grants can be used to pay for costs such as salaries, benefits, training and recruitment, research and development, commercial real estate and equipment, the report said.
Recent Stories
A new ice cream shop is coming to Crystal City, and it might be trendy New York-based chain Van Leeuwen.
Arlington County is considering changes to its zoning ordinance to encourage the construction of senior care facilities.
Next week a new county government van will hit the streets, providing on-the-scene behavioral health services. The van will be operated by a new “Mobile Outreach Support Team,” consisting of…
Fox 5 Visits Shirlington — Fox 5 took a “Zip Trip” to the Shirlington neighborhood and highlighted a number of local things, including the Arlington Soccer Association and Osteria da…
Latinas Leading Tomorrow’s mission is to connect and expose Latinas to opportunities that enrich their futures through education, mentoring, and leadership development.
The Reach the Stars 5K Event serves as a primary fundraiser to support our three main programs:
-CORE: Afterschool program for high-schoolers that cultivates cultural identity, understanding, leadership development, academic excellence, governance, community service, and mentorship.
-ELITE: Virtual program that transforms the current unequal power structures and elevates the new generation of Latina leaders to prepare them for college and the career world.
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to welcome three new trustees to the Board for fiscal year 2024: Dana Laidhold, Nancy Eileen McEldowney, and Carmen C. Oviedo. These new board members bring highly distinguished and diverse perspectives in business, finance, and community impact to the work of the Community Foundation at an exciting time in its evolution. The Foundation is embarking on a strategic planning process to serve as a roadmap for deeper and broader engagement in meeting the needs of the community.
Dana Laidhold serves as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Nasdaq. With more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, foreign exchange, investing, cash management, insurance and treasury technologies, she leads a global team of treasury and tax professionals. In 2020, her Treasury team was a finalist for the Pinnacle Award for excellence in treasury and finance. In 2015, Dana received the Highly Commendable distinction as Woman of the Year at the Adam Smith Awards. Dana is also on the board of the Nasdaq Foundation.
Nancy Eileen McEldowney is an academic and diplomat who served as the national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris during 2021 and 2022. She previously served as United States ambassador to Bulgaria, Interim President and Senior Vice President of the National Defense University, and Director of the Foreign Service Institute, among many other foreign affairs distinctions. She has been granted the State Department’s Superior Honor Award on five occasions. She is also the recipient of the Sinclair Linguistic Award and of the Chairman of the Joint Chief’s Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
Carmen C. Oviedo is Founding Partner of Stanton Blackwell. Before founding Stanton Blackwell, Carmen was Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member of Delta Career Education Corporation. She held multiple positions at Fannie Mae serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and leading regulatory affairs. Carmen began her career in business development at the Corporate Executive Board after spending several years on Capitol Hill. With a passion for community development, Carmen served as a Board President for Doorways for Women and Families in Arlington and is a former board member of Dress for Success in Washington, DC.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers