Morning Notes

Fox 5 Visits Shirlington — Fox 5 took a “Zip Trip” to the Shirlington neighborhood and highlighted a number of local things, including the Arlington Soccer Association and Osteria da Nino restaurant. [Fox 5, Fox 5]
Motorcycle Crash on Camera — From Dave Statter: “#motorcycle down yesterday morning in I-395N express lanes Eads Street exit at the Pentagon. Looks like a lot of people helped. @VSPPIO & @ArlingtonVaFD handled.” [Twitter]
Toxic Worm in Arlington — “The hammerhead worm immediately stops you in your tracks. The striped flatworm slithers like a snake and resembles a piece of whole-wheat spaghetti, led by its mushroom-shaped head. And it also secretes tetrodotoxin, the same debilitating neurotoxin found in puffer fish… According to the iNaturalist app, Arlington has 43 instances of the worms, D.C. has 16, Virginia has 248 and Maryland has 91 over the past 15 years.” [Washington Post]
Teen Baseball Team Wins State Tourney — “Their strategy went as planned for the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth age 13 all-stars. And by sticking to that approach, the squad won the recent District 6 baseball tournament with a 2-0 record, then captured the state-tourney crown with a 4-0 mark. Arlington defeated Vienna in both district games, 11-1 in the first, then 6-1 in the title contest.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Monday — There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with patchy fog clearing by 10am. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of around 84°F, along with light south winds shifting to southeast in the morning. Rainfall may accumulate between a quarter and half an inch. Monday night brings a 30% chance of showers before 8pm, with patchy fog reappearing after 4am. Skies will transition from mostly clear to mostly cloudy, and the low will be around 69°F. Southeast winds will die down in the evening. [Weather.gov]
(Updated at 12:25 p.m.) Arlington County police are investigating a possible sexual assault and slashing in Crystal City last night. Police and medics were dispatched to the 1900 block of…
After a multi-year hiatus, ARLnow’s podcast is returning this fall. Our first test episode recording turned out pretty well, so we decided to let you listen to it. It starts…
In loving memory of Douglas Louis Rowan, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 70.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to welcome three new trustees to the Board for fiscal year 2024: Dana Laidhold, Nancy Eileen McEldowney, and Carmen C. Oviedo. These new board members bring highly distinguished and diverse perspectives in business, finance, and community impact to the work of the Community Foundation at an exciting time in its evolution. The Foundation is embarking on a strategic planning process to serve as a roadmap for deeper and broader engagement in meeting the needs of the community.
Dana Laidhold serves as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Nasdaq. With more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, foreign exchange, investing, cash management, insurance and treasury technologies, she leads a global team of treasury and tax professionals. In 2020, her Treasury team was a finalist for the Pinnacle Award for excellence in treasury and finance. In 2015, Dana received the Highly Commendable distinction as Woman of the Year at the Adam Smith Awards. Dana is also on the board of the Nasdaq Foundation.
Nancy Eileen McEldowney is an academic and diplomat who served as the national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris during 2021 and 2022. She previously served as United States ambassador to Bulgaria, Interim President and Senior Vice President of the National Defense University, and Director of the Foreign Service Institute, among many other foreign affairs distinctions. She has been granted the State Department’s Superior Honor Award on five occasions. She is also the recipient of the Sinclair Linguistic Award and of the Chairman of the Joint Chief’s Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
Carmen C. Oviedo is Founding Partner of Stanton Blackwell. Before founding Stanton Blackwell, Carmen was Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member of Delta Career Education Corporation. She held multiple positions at Fannie Mae serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and leading regulatory affairs. Carmen began her career in business development at the Corporate Executive Board after spending several years on Capitol Hill. With a passion for community development, Carmen served as a Board President for Doorways for Women and Families in Arlington and is a former board member of Dress for Success in Washington, DC.
