Morning Notes

Fox 5 Visits Shirlington — Fox 5 took a “Zip Trip” to the Shirlington neighborhood and highlighted a number of local things, including the Arlington Soccer Association and Osteria da Nino restaurant. [Fox 5, Fox 5]

Motorcycle Crash on Camera — From Dave Statter: “#motorcycle down yesterday morning in I-395N express lanes Eads Street exit at the Pentagon. Looks like a lot of people helped. @VSPPIO & @ArlingtonVaFD handled.” [Twitter]

Toxic Worm in Arlington — “The hammerhead worm immediately stops you in your tracks. The striped flatworm slithers like a snake and resembles a piece of whole-wheat spaghetti, led by its mushroom-shaped head. And it also secretes tetrodotoxin, the same debilitating neurotoxin found in puffer fish… According to the iNaturalist app, Arlington has 43 instances of the worms, D.C. has 16, Virginia has 248 and Maryland has 91 over the past 15 years.” [Washington Post]

Teen Baseball Team Wins State Tourney — “Their strategy went as planned for the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth age 13 all-stars. And by sticking to that approach, the squad won the recent District 6 baseball tournament with a 2-0 record, then captured the state-tourney crown with a 4-0 mark. Arlington defeated Vienna in both district games, 11-1 in the first, then 6-1 in the title contest.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Monday — There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with patchy fog clearing by 10am. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of around 84°F, along with light south winds shifting to southeast in the morning. Rainfall may accumulate between a quarter and half an inch. Monday night brings a 30% chance of showers before 8pm, with patchy fog reappearing after 4am. Skies will transition from mostly clear to mostly cloudy, and the low will be around 69°F. Southeast winds will die down in the evening. [Weather.gov]