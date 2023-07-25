ACPD tackling uptick in retail theft in Rosslyn

The Arlington County Police Department is tackling an uptick in reports of crime in Rosslyn.
The department said today that it conducted “a high-visibility criminal patrol detail” last Thursday “to address recent reports of retail theft and other quality of life issues in the Rosslyn neighborhood.”
Police are often dispatched to Rosslyn for shoplifting calls, with the Target at 1500 Wilson Blvd a frequent target of thieves.
Last week’s enforcement action netted seven arrests, mostly on theft charges, police said.
More, below, from an ACPD press release.
As part of our key initiative of Crime Prevention and Control, the Arlington County Police Department is committed to ensuring public safety through crime prevention and reduction measures, active patrols and comprehensive follow-up investigations. In support of these efforts, the Department’s Community Action Team conducted a high-visibility criminal patrol detail on July 20, 2023, to address recent reports of retail theft and other quality of life issues in the Rosslyn neighborhood. As a result of the proactive investigative efforts of officers working the detail, seven arrests were made. The Department continues to work collaboratively with the community to identify public safety concerns and deploy police resources to identify and prevent criminal activity.
Summary of Incidents
WANTED SUBJECT, 2023-07200185, 1900 block of N. Moore Street. Police observed a wanted suspect walking in the area and gave him commands to stop. The suspect ran from the scene and following a foot pursuit, was taken into custody. [The suspect], 43, of Washington D.C. was served with the outstanding warrants for Burglary with Intent to Commit Larceny and Grand Larceny.
LARCENY, 2023-07200201, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited without payment. During a search of the suspect and his property incident to arrest, suspected narcotics were recovered. [The suspect], 28, of No Fixed Address was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
LARCENY, 2023-07200215, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited without payment. The suspect was detained and initially provided false identifying information to the officers. [The suspect], 39, of No Fixed Address was charged with Petit Larceny and Identity Theft.
LARCENY, 2023-07200220, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited without payment. While officers were attempting to take the suspect into custody, he actively resisted arrest. [The suspect], 42, of Fairfax, VA was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and Obstruction of Justice.
SHOPLIFTING, 2023-07200224, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise and exited without payment. A lookout was broadcast and the suspect was located and taken into custody near Wilson Boulevard and North Oak Street. [The suspect], 42, of Alexandria, VA was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and released on a summons.
LARCENY, 2023-07200235, 1500 block of Wilson Boulevard. The suspect entered a business, allegedly concealed merchandise in a bag and exited without payment. The suspect was detained and initially provided false identifying information to the officers. [The suspect], 38, of No Fixed Address was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and Identity Theft. It was also determined he was wanted out of other local jurisdictions.
NARCOTICS VIOLATION, 2023-07200247, 1700 block of N. Lynn Street. Officers observed the suspect allegedly in possession of a controlled substance in public. The suspect also displayed signs of being under the influence. [The suspect], 26, of No Fixed Address was arrested and charged with Drunk in Public and Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
Recent Stories
Discover how real estate agent commissions are determined and current commission amount in Ask Eli.
Taller faregates are coming to a pair of Arlington Metro stations to combat fare evasion. The ongoing fare enforcement effort led Metro to design taller doors for its gates. Those…
Arlington, D.C. and some other parts of the region are now under both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch
A string of BMW carjackings in the Crystal City area continued early this morning. The alleged crime happened around 3 a.m., near the intersection of S. Eads Street and 23rd…
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to ask the Arlington community for nominations for the 2023 William T. Newman, Jr. Spirit of Community Award. The Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a tireless and unselfish commitment to improving the quality of life in Arlington. Award recipients exemplify above-and-beyond servant leadership and have made extraordinary and visionary contributions to the Arlington community. Multiple honorees may be recognized each year.
Award recipients have a history of serving Arlington in a variety of ways: whether it be the arts, social justice, philanthropy, education, volunteering, civic duties, or entrepreneurship. This year’s recipient will join an exemplary roster of past honorees including Dr. Michael Silverman, Portia Clark, Mark Riley, Lucy Bowen McCauley, Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr., Emma Violand-Sánchez, Joan Cooper, and the Honorable George D. Varoutsos, among many others.
This year’s honoree(s) will be recognized at the Spirit of Community Awards and Luncheon on November 17: the annual event bringing together hundreds of business, civic, and philanthropic leaders, as well as Arlingtonians from all walks of life, for a celebration of community and the individuals who have made Arlington a better home for all of us.
If you are interested in nominating an individual, please submit a nomination form by visiting arlcf.org/spirit2023. Nominations must be received by Wednesday, August 23 to be considered.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers