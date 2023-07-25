ACPD tackling uptick in retail theft in Rosslyn

The Arlington County Police Department is tackling an uptick in reports of crime in Rosslyn.

The department said today that it conducted “a high-visibility criminal patrol detail” last Thursday “to address recent reports of retail theft and other quality of life issues in the Rosslyn neighborhood.”

Police are often dispatched to Rosslyn for shoplifting calls, with the Target at 1500 Wilson Blvd a frequent target of thieves.

Last week’s enforcement action netted seven arrests, mostly on theft charges, police said.

More, below, from an ACPD press release.