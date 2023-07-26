Get ready for three days of sweltering weather.
Ahead of high temperatures in the upper 90s paired with high humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday.
From NWS:
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values around 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE…The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, central and northeast Maryland, southern Maryland, and portions of northern Virginia into the Virginia Piedmont.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
The weather service issued the following general advice for beating the heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
On top of the hot and sticky conditions, scattered storms are possible through the end of the week.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday. Maximum heat indices in the advisory area are expected to be 105-109 degrees. Outside of the advisory, it will still be hot. Heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those outdoors. pic.twitter.com/kgggr7V88z
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 26, 2023
Looking for free places to #BeatTheHeat during this #heatwave?
💦 County spraygrounds: https://t.co/fR2Pb4aKtJ
📚 Libraries: https://t.co/vaKqLnwjWT
🏫 Community centers: https://t.co/dkFWHB9gVT
🏬 Malls: Pentagon City, Ballston
Learn heat safety tips: https://t.co/ofA4uCvB82 pic.twitter.com/U4PhTXhjUu
— Ready Arlington (@ReadyArlington) July 26, 2023
