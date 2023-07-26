Morning Notes

WaPo Investigates Police Tackle — “Three policing experts who reviewed the dashboard-camera video and documents in the case told The Post the encounter was an example of how not to respond to a mental health crisis. Although all five officers who tackled Franklin had crisis intervention training that called for them to de-escalate the situation, they decided within minutes to forcibly take him into custody, the experts noted.” [Washington Post]
WSJ Weighs in on RCV — “Poor results aren’t always enough to halt a bad political experiment, so credit a Virginia county board for heeding the evidence on ranked-choice voting. This newfangled electoral system is all the rage among progressive reformers, but less beloved by voters. After trying it once, Arlington County did a fast reversal. The county board this month decided to return to ordinary, plurality voting for its November general election.” [Wall Street Journal]
APS Bucking Va. Transgender Policies — “The superintendent of Arlington Public Schools in Northern Virginia is refusing to follow updated model policies from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Education Department on how to treat transgender students. LGBTQ+ activists and parents across the state criticized the governor’s updated policies last week.” [The Advocate]
Mag Honors ‘Extraordinary Teens’ — “Extraordinary Teen Awards 2023 Greatness comes in many forms, whether it’s pioneering research, soul-bearing works of art or the simple gift of making people laugh. Meet this year’s exemplary students.” [Arlington Magazine]
Funnel Cloud Seen From Arlington — “As storms began to erupt along the Interstate 95 corridor Tuesday afternoon, eyewitnesses spotted a funnel cloud looming ominously over the U.S. Capitol building in D.C. A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a cloud and contains condensed water. Unlike a tornado, funnel clouds are not in touch with the ground and are, thus, harmless at ground level.” [Washington Post, Twitter, Twitter]
It’s Wednesday — Sunny and warm, with a high near 90 degrees and a calm wind that will pick up to 5-7 mph from the south in the afternoon. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 75 degrees and a south wind at 6-9 mph. [Weather.gov]
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to ask the Arlington community for nominations for the 2023 William T. Newman, Jr. Spirit of Community Award. The Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a tireless and unselfish commitment to improving the quality of life in Arlington. Award recipients exemplify above-and-beyond servant leadership and have made extraordinary and visionary contributions to the Arlington community. Multiple honorees may be recognized each year.
Award recipients have a history of serving Arlington in a variety of ways: whether it be the arts, social justice, philanthropy, education, volunteering, civic duties, or entrepreneurship. This year’s recipient will join an exemplary roster of past honorees including Dr. Michael Silverman, Portia Clark, Mark Riley, Lucy Bowen McCauley, Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr., Emma Violand-Sánchez, Joan Cooper, and the Honorable George D. Varoutsos, among many others.
This year’s honoree(s) will be recognized at the Spirit of Community Awards and Luncheon on November 17: the annual event bringing together hundreds of business, civic, and philanthropic leaders, as well as Arlingtonians from all walks of life, for a celebration of community and the individuals who have made Arlington a better home for all of us.
If you are interested in nominating an individual, please submit a nomination form by visiting arlcf.org/spirit2023. Nominations must be received by Wednesday, August 23 to be considered.
