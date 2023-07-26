Morning Notes

WaPo Investigates Police Tackle — “Three policing experts who reviewed the dashboard-camera video and documents in the case told The Post the encounter was an example of how not to respond to a mental health crisis. Although all five officers who tackled Franklin had crisis intervention training that called for them to de-escalate the situation, they decided within minutes to forcibly take him into custody, the experts noted.” [Washington Post]

WSJ Weighs in on RCV — “Poor results aren’t always enough to halt a bad political experiment, so credit a Virginia county board for heeding the evidence on ranked-choice voting. This newfangled electoral system is all the rage among progressive reformers, but less beloved by voters. After trying it once, Arlington County did a fast reversal. The county board this month decided to return to ordinary, plurality voting for its November general election.” [Wall Street Journal]

APS Bucking Va. Transgender Policies — “The superintendent of Arlington Public Schools in Northern Virginia is refusing to follow updated model policies from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Education Department on how to treat transgender students. LGBTQ+ activists and parents across the state criticized the governor’s updated policies last week.” [The Advocate]

Mag Honors ‘Extraordinary Teens’ — “Extraordinary Teen Awards 2023 Greatness comes in many forms, whether it’s pioneering research, soul-bearing works of art or the simple gift of making people laugh. Meet this year’s exemplary students.” [Arlington Magazine]

Funnel Cloud Seen From Arlington — “As storms began to erupt along the Interstate 95 corridor Tuesday afternoon, eyewitnesses spotted a funnel cloud looming ominously over the U.S. Capitol building in D.C. A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends from the base of a cloud and contains condensed water. Unlike a tornado, funnel clouds are not in touch with the ground and are, thus, harmless at ground level.” [Washington Post, Twitter, Twitter]

It’s Wednesday — Sunny and warm, with a high near 90 degrees and a calm wind that will pick up to 5-7 mph from the south in the afternoon. The night will be mostly clear, with a low around 75 degrees and a south wind at 6-9 mph. [Weather.gov]