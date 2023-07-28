Morning Notes

Arlington Gets Another Tree Group — “The new Arlington Consortium for Tree Sustainability is designed ‘to bring together and enable residents, businesses, organizations and advocates to pursue actions to enhance the tree canopy in all their neighborhoods and varied urban settings within our reach,’ organizers say.” [Gazette Leader]
Local Man Arrested for Stolen Car — “An Arlington man faces multiple charges after allegedly selling a stolen car to a man on Facebook Marketplace. The 21-year-old suspect was arrested May 17 at Alexandria Police Department Headquarters (3600 Wheeler Avenue), where he agreed to meet the victim to discuss the sale of a stolen 2006 Honda Civic for $2,800, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.” [ALXnow]
Mulling Metro Funding Shortfall — “Quick quiz: What did the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s all have in common? Not a lot, perhaps, but in each of those decades, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority always seemed just one or two steps away from fiscal disaster… Arlington’s share of addressing a $750 million regional shortfall would be about $60 million on top of what the community already provides in transit subsidies.” [Gazette Leader]
Locally-Based Investment Fund — “An Arlington asset management firm is aiming to raise $250 million to drive investment in community-based financial institutions across the country. West Potomac Capital LLC said Thursday that it’s planning to launch the social impact private investment fund, dubbed WPC Financials Impact Fund I LP, in the second half of the year.” [Washington Business Journal]
It’s Friday — There is a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with mostly sunny and hot conditions, reaching a high of 98°F and a heat index of 109. The west wind will be between 3-8 mph. For Friday night, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 76°F accompanied by southwest winds at 7 mph. [Weather.gov]
A strong storm is approaching Arlington from the west, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Fueled by today’s heat and humidity, the storms are packing potentially damaging winds, torrential rain and…
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, June 2023.
