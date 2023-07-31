Power restored to most but GW Parkway remains closed

The herculean effort to clean up from Saturday’s storms and restore power to tens of thousands is continuing Monday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. the GW Parkway remains closed to most traffic between Spout Run Parkway and the Beltway. The southbound lanes of Spout Run Parkway, where at least one car was damaged by a fallen tree Saturday, also remain closed, as crews work to clear a large number of downed trees and branches.

More from parkway spokesman Mark Maloy:

Impact to drivers during Monday’s morning rush hour: Large portions of the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway are temporarily closed as crews work to remove fallen trees after yesterday’s storm. Currently, the northern section (from Spout Run Parkway to I-495) continues to be closed, with the exception of the northbound lanes from Route 123 to I-495. The southbound lanes of the Spout Run Parkway are also closed as tree crews work to remove trees from the roadway. We encourage drivers to use caution in the area and if they encounter any downed trees on the Parkway to call US Park Police at 202-610-7500.

Round-the-clock power restoration work has whittled down the peak of more than 34,000 without electricity in Arlington — half that of the 2012 derecho — to 1,428 as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to Dominion’s website.

The remaining small outages are scattered throughout the county, though most are concentrated in north-central Arlington — between Route 50 and Langston Blvd — including the Orange Line corridor, which was particularly hard hit.

Throughout Northern Virginia, 2,443 Dominion customers remain in the dark, according to the power company. Crews have been working long shifts and overnight to restore power, with much of that effort happening in Arlington.

So what’s @DominionEnergy doing to get the power back on? Steve explains much better than me… pic.twitter.com/jDrJfiwOur — Peggy Fox (@PeggyDomEnergy) July 30, 2023

More storm stories are emerging as the cleanup continues.

In Courthouse, a heavy metal table was blown off a condo patio during the storm’s intense winds and is now stuck high in a tree, above a sidewalk. It’s unclear how authorities will get it down.

“The tree is right across the street from the entrance of the Palatine apartment building,” a tipster tells ARLnow.

Trees came down throughout Arlington, taking down utility lines, blocking roads, and in at least eight known cases falling onto houses. One unlucky family was on their way to Walt Disney World in Orlando when a huge tree smashed into their stately brick house near Lacey Woods Park, we’re told.

For those on the go, it’s not just drivers who have to deal with fallen trees and other debris. A trail cleanup is planned for 5:30 p.m. today on the Mount Vernon Trail near Rosslyn, which “got hit particularly hard,” according to a social media post.

The MVT got hit hard yesterday particularly near @rosslynva. Join us for a post storm cleanup at the southern end of Trollheim Bridge/Bridge 31. We will be removing branches and debris. Please register so we can plan the number of tools to bring: https://t.co/5b4KDBY28E pic.twitter.com/xHR9By4fuw — Friends of the Mount Vernon Trail (@MtVernonFriends) July 30, 2023

Additionally, Numerous trees are reported to be down on the Custis Trail and at least one park is closed due to storm damage.

“Rocky Run Park is closed for maintenance due to damages caused by the July 29 storms,” said Arlington’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation. “Please do not go onto the park grounds.”

Arlington National Cemetery, meanwhile, is also closed today except for funerals amid widespread tree damage at the nation’s most hallowed ground.

⚠️UPDATE: ANC closed to visitors and pass holders on Monday, July 31 ⚠️ Funerals will still be conducted as scheduled and open to attendees. Our crew needs a little more time to return ANC to its proper condition before we welcome visitors. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/3uPTMDjLI5 — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) July 30, 2023

More storm damage photos from social media, below.

Following the July 29 storms, there are many downed trees on the County’s trails (like these images from the Custis Trail). We appreciate your patience as crews work to survey and address these areas. Please use caution when using the trails as cleanup will take some time. pic.twitter.com/s8WXxxYIPU — ARL VA Parks & Rec (@arlparksrec) July 30, 2023