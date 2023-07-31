ZEBOX is growing internationally — and in Crystal City

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring Three Ballston Plaza.
International startup accelerator ZEBOX is using Arlington office to help bridge the gap between startup companies and large corporations around the world.
ZEBOX connects startup companies with one another and provides them with a space to collaborate and expand within one office building, explained Elizabeth Ward, head of the company’s American operation.
“ZEBOX acts as a connective tissue between large corporations and the supply chain to innovative startups. We want to create new pathways between startup organizations that can benefit by doing business together,” Ward said.
Since its hub in Crystal City opened last spring, the incubator — headquartered in Marseille, France — has opened locations in western Africa, Singapore and the Caribbean, with plans to open a hub in England.
ZEBOX originated from the global company CMA CGM, after ZEBOX’s current CEO found that the gap between startups and large corporate organizations could be at least partially closed by housing startup companies together.
“The facilities are designed as a place for startups to work, but more importantly as a place for companies and startups to co-innovate. We are new to the area, but we view it as a prime spot for a lot of future innovation to take place,” Ward said. “Arlington is opening a lot of doors for ZEBOX to collaborate within our community. A lot of the team has been surprised by the innovation going on in the county.”
The accelerator’s local hub in Crystal City recently started the process of housing its fourth startup. That process is expected to be complete by September.
ZEBOX supports more than 60 startups in the U.S.
The ZEBOX office in Crystal City has hosted several fireside chats, as well as the French American Chamber of Commerce and members of the French embassy.
These events exemplify how Arlington is an ideal place for global innovation, Ward told ARLnow.
“Arlington made a lot of sense. There are so many innovative companies moving into the area with the state of Virginia doing a lot to entice young companies and startups to come to Arlington and set up their businesses here,” Ward said.
ZEBOX is now looking for ways the Crystal City office can better connect startups with federal government resources, to bolster their growth.
Recent Stories
New District Brewing will be serving the last of its beer at next month’s Arlington County Fair. When the Green Valley-based brewery officially closed its taproom in May, owner Mike…
Arlington County police are looking for a man who sexually abused a boy on a local trail. The incident happened around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, on a trail near the…
Firefighters are on scene of a fire investigation at Arlington County’s Water Pollution Control Plant.
Local activist Anabelle Lombard was awarded $36,000 for her leadership work with Generation Ratify, a youth organization aiming to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The prize comes from the Helen…
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers