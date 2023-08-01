Spout Run Parkway and northbound GW Parkway reopening today

After removing several hundred trees, the National Park Service says it’s reopening Spout Run Parkway and portions of the northern GW Parkway today.
The busy commuter routes have been closed in both direction since Saturday’s severe storms.
A northbound lane of the GW Parkway reopened at 1 p.m. and the Spout Run Parkway is expected to reopen in both directions “later today.” Southbound lanes of the GW Parkway remain closed through much of Arlington as crews work to remove “hazardous trees,” NPS said.
The remaining closures may last another day or two.
More, below, from a park service press release.
The entire northbound lane of George Washington Memorial Parkway reopened today at 1 p.m. The northbound and southbound lanes of Spout Run Parkway are expected to reopen later today.
The southbound lane of the Parkway between I-495 and Spout Run Parkway remains closed as crews continue to remove hazardous trees along more than four miles of the roadway.
“The safety of our visitors and staff is our first priority,” Charles Cuvelier, George Washington Memorial Parkway superintendent, said. “Yesterday, crews removed 250-325 hazardous trees, resulting in 100 dump-truck and 15 chipper-truck loads, and more than 500 tons of wood and debris.”
For more information and updates, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/gwmp or contact Christopher Hershey at 202-439-7323.
Tree blocking road on GW Parkway north of Spout Run exit. 2 way traffic pic.twitter.com/axkotniAx5
— Holly Joers (@hokiehol) July 29, 2023
More of the work pic.twitter.com/DEBOXuES12
— Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) August 1, 2023
