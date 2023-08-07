ARLnow welcomes new assistant editor

ARLnow has added to its full-time news staff.
James Jarvis, previously of InsideNoVa and FauquierNow, has joined as assistant editor, becoming the tenth full-time employee of Ballston-based Local News Now, the publisher of ARLnow.
Jarvis joins fellow assistant editor Jo DeVoe, staff photographer Jay Westcott, freelance reporter Matt Blitz and editor-in-chief Scott Brodbeck on ARLnow’s editorial team. The hire was made possible in part by the ongoing support of ARLnow Press Club members.
Born and raised in Northern Virginia, James completed his undergraduate degree at Franklin & Marshall College in 2018 before getting a master’s degree in journalism from Georgetown University in 2020.
He started his journalistic journey as a Fairfax County reporter for InsideNoVa in 2021 and took over coverage of Fauquier County for the FauquierNow.com website in January 2022 after InsideNoVa acquired it. His earlier career includes internships at The Hill newspaper and freelance work for both the Washington City Paper and Country ZEST & Style Magazine.
During his time at InsideNoVa and FauquierNow, James reported on a wide range of topics from local government and education to comprehensive investigative pieces.
Now part of the ARLnow team, James is enthusiastic about opening a new chapter in his career, striving to cover all facets of Arlington, and ensuring that local residents gain a more insightful understanding of their local community. He will also be contributing photos to stories and assisting with the relaunch of ARLnow’s podcast.
