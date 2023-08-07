There’s a surprising twist to that viral Wendy’s police dispatch tweet

An ARLnow tweet that went viral locally on Friday has quite the twist ending.
The post, on the social network now known as X, went out shortly before 2 p.m., following an unusual Arlington police dispatch.
The report: two people were apparently having sex in the bathroom of the Wendy’s at 3431 Columbia Pike, and the restaurant wanted them to be banned from the premises.
Our tweet quickly became fodder for jokes as dozens of replies and quote tweets starting flooding in.
"Sir, this is a Wendy's."
— Andrew Wimer (@andrewwimer) August 4, 2023
In addition to the humorous responses, there was also some earnest discussion of the issue of people fornicating in restaurant bathrooms, which turns out to not be that unusual.
Having sex in restaurant restrooms is more common than you think: https://t.co/IKeOPBIoCa https://t.co/2rLbXu4jHE
— Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) August 4, 2023
But — the story was not what it seemed at first.
According to someone with knowledge of the police response, officers did not find a copulating couple in the bathroom, but instead found just one person engaged in an altogether different activity.
“The Wendy’s bathroom sex call turned out to just be a solo individual having a very relieving No. 2,” the person said.
