Arlington is the third-best place in the U.S. to raise a family, says new report

(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Out of more than 130 municipalities, Arlington is the third best place to raise a family, according to a new rankings report.
Arlington was evaluated alongside nearly 140 cities nationwide based on factors such as, cost of living, housing, the local economy and quality of life for renting families, according to RentCafe, which analyzes rental data and trends.
Arlington ranked near the bottom for cost of living but clinched second place for “Local Economy” and third for “Quality of Life,” which boosted its overall score – surpassed only by Plano, Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Arlington provides the ultimate combination of budget-friendly options, a growing job market, and high quality of life,” per the report, which called the county “a place teeming with history, but still keeping up with the younger crowd.”
With a cost of living 40% above the national average, the county ranked 128th in the “Cost of Living & Housing” category. In addition to having the 10th highest rental rates in U.S., RentCafe says renters looking to “upsize” for a growing family can expect to pay, on average, $645 per additional room.
While that “may not be so appealing for many renter families,” the report notes, “Arlingtonians can rest assured that they are raising their children in one of the finest locations in the U.S.”
RentCafe highlighted that 85% of apartments in Arlington are situated “in prime locations” near “excellent schools” and family-friendly spots, including parks and museums.
The reported also noted Arlington has one of the highest child school enrollment rates nationwide, at 92%, and the second lowest percentage of children living below the poverty line, at 6.8%.
In terms of its economy, RentCafe highlights that 76% of Arlington residents possess a higher education degree, ranking it second-highest. Additionally, there’s been a 1.6% uptick in job growth and a mere 2.9% unemployment rate, marking the lowest among the top 10.
“The city proves that it knows how to both play hard and work hard,” the report said.
The list of the top 10 municipalities is below:
- Plano, Texas: Top-ranked for its balance of urban and suburban life, high-quality schools, and spacious apartments.
- Scottsdale, Arizona: Offers upscale living, stunning views, and over 330 sunny days a year.
- Arlington, Virginia: A history-rich city with a youthful vibe, boasting excellent economy and quality of life.
- Marietta, Georgia: Provides a low cost of living, large apartments, and excellent schools.
- Sunnyvale, California: Heart of Silicon Valley, offering diverse kid-friendly activities and top-notch schools.
- Round Rock, Texas: Known as the “Sports Capital of Texas,” it’s perfect for active families who love their space.
- Austin, Texas: A cultural hub with a vibrant entertainment scene and an appealing cost of living.
- Fayetteville, Arkansas: Leads in cost of living and housing, blending small-town charm with ample family apartments.
- Raleigh, North Carolina: A perfect blend of Southern charm and a busy college town, perfect for raising a little scientist.
- Ann Arbor, Michigan: A renter’s paradise with dense forestation, great schools, and a thriving cultural scene.
