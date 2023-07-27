Report: Arlington has tenth-highest rent in the U.S.

Arlington has the tenth-highest rent in the United States, according to a new report.
Rental website Zumper compiled median one-bedroom rents in localities across the U.S. and Arlington is No. 10 on the list. The good news, though, is that the county moved down a spot, after neighboring D.C. moved up to No. 9.
New York City is No. 1 on the list, meanwhile, followed by Jersey City — a frequent ranking rival (and doppelganger?) of Arlington — and San Francisco.
Arlington’s drop in the rankings may be a sign that the creation of new rental units is keeping pace with demand for housing in the area, we’re told.
“The price of one bedroom units in Arlington remained flat at $2,390 last month, while two bedroom units increased 0.3% to $3,130,” Zumper PR manager Crystal Chen noted to ARLnow.
“Arlington did drop a spot in our rankings to become 10th. However, that seems more to do with D.C.’s rent on the rise since Arlington had a stable month for both one and two-bedroom rents,” Chen continued. “Arlington overall seems to have a fairly balanced market as the year-over-year changes for both bedroom types are within 3%. This should signal that the available stock is meeting the current demand there.”
Nationally, Zumper says it is unlikely that rents will fall anytime soon.
“Though price increases have slowed dramatically, we don’t expect to see rents decrease anytime soon. In reality, prices are still correcting after astronomical pandemic-era rent hikes,” Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said. “Renters hate uncertainty, and many are putting off moves until they’re more confident in the economy.”
