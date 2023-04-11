Arlington is the No. 5 ‘eco-forward’ place in the U.S., according to new list

Arlington has ranked among the 15 most “eco-forward cities and towns” in the nation.
Specifically, Arlington is No. 5, behind No. 1 Somerville, Mass. and No. 3 Jersey City, N.J. (The latter being, arguably, Arlington’s New York metro area doppelgänger and long-time rival in various rankings.)
The list was compiled by Opendoor, the online home-buying company that you might receive frequent solicitous letters from if you own a house in Arlington. The company’s methodology looked at factors like bicycle parking, bicycle rentals, bicycle shops, electric vehicle charging, recycling, transit, second hand shops and the local government’s sustainability efforts.
“The cities and towns on our list, like Arlington, are putting a concerted effort into making eco-minded practices and solutions the norm, and specifically, Arlington is the first LEED Platinum certified community and is recognized as a leader in creating a sustainable environment,” Jennifer Patchen, a real estate broker for Opendoor, said in a statement. “Arlington has a long-proven success in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and home buyers looking to plant roots in a ‘green’ community should consider Arlington.”
An Opendoor PR rep also noted: “78% of U.S. consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important to them and that they’re prioritizing eco-conscious details and design in their home.”
The full list is below.
-
Somerville, MA
-
Emeryville, CA
-
Jersey City, NJ
-
Boulder, CO
-
Arlington, VA
-
Portland, OR
-
West Hempstead, NY
-
Carrboro, NC
-
Salt Lake City, UT
-
Santa Monica, CA
-
Temple Terrace, FL
-
Fort Collins, CO
-
Dearborn, MI
-
Phoenix, AZ
-
San Diego, CA
In addition to homeowners, Arlington’s eco bonafides have been a draw for employers.
In 2018, prior to Amazon’s HQ2 announcement, we famously reported that an internal Amazon webpage was sending thousands of views to an ARLnow article headlined “County Wins Top Environmental Award from U.S. Green Building Council.”
Recent Stories
No defendant under 18 years old has been tried as an adult in Arlington County since Parisa Dehghani-Tafti became Commonwealth’s Attorney in 2020. For Arlington’s top prosecutor, this is an…
County, Feds in Court Over Land — ” A trial underway in federal court will decide whether the U.S. government must pay up to $21 million to compensate a Virginia…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13544 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Someone in Arlington is apparently shooting rabbits with a blow dart. Two rabbits, each with darts stuck in their bodies, were spotted by residents along the 700 and 800 blocks…
Art House 7‘s spring session begins the week of April 10th and there’s still time to register to join in the creative fun! This week is your last chance to sign up for our full session classes and open studios without missing any class days. Make sure not to miss out on our Spring 2023 offerings in a wide range of art mediums for all ages, from 4 years old to adults. Our schedule includes classes in a variety of skill levels in ceramics, embroidery, drawing, and of course, painting – including watercolor, oil, and acrylics.
We’re excited to be offering some excellent classes for younger students to come learn and create. The Art and the Pre-K Reader class is designed for 4-5 year olds, and we offer Arts and Crafts classes taught by teens for 2nd-4th and 3rd-5th grade students.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! Please don’t isolate yourself. All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you! Join us to find your own New Moms Group. We have a Saturday meeting at noon on MOST Saturdays- and the next one is this Saturday, 3/15. This is a FREE Mamistad Introductory Meeting. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mama Tribe!
We offer 2 types of groups:
- VIRTUAL MOMS GROUPS – with moms due within your due-date month in varying locations (FREE for a limited time).
- LOCAL (IN-PERSON) MOMS GROUPS – with moms due within 3 months of your due date (Small one-time fee)
Becoming a new mom can be tough enough without adding a major pandemic to the equation. You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated!
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Blaire Postman
Blaire Postman – Headliner
Comedian, quirky genius and generally loud person, Blaire Postman, is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy – often spanning unusual topics.
Blaire performs on established NYC alt shows & venues (i.e. “Butter Boy”