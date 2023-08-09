Arlington County Fair returns August 16-20

The Arlington County Fair is one of the largest free events on the east coast, and this year, the fair returns bigger and better than ever, August 16-20 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center and Park.

Each year, the fair welcomes thousands of local residents for rides and games, and it showcases some of Arlington’s best food, drink, artisans and performers.

The 2023 theme — A Fair for All — reinforces our commitment to providing an inclusive space for everyone. This year we’ve expanded our sensory hours to 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday for greater access for those with sensory sensitivities. We’re also partnering with local organizations to give ride tickets to those in our community with the greatest need. Our complimentary shuttle buses are wheelchair accessible.

For the second year in a row, the fair is offering a night market on Thursday, August 17, and the first 100 shoppers will receive a free Made in Arlington tote bag. While you shop, enjoy the sounds of live music from one of our many live performers. Our pie eating contest takes place Saturday morning and the winners of our competitive exhibits are announced that evening.

Our midway is open daily beginning August 16, and our indoor exhibits open August 18. We encourage visitors to walk or take public transit, but for those that drive and require assistance, we offer a shuttle to the fair from our parking facility.

Learn more at arlingtoncountyfair.us, and we look forward to seeing you at the fair!