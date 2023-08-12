JUST IN: Man killed in moped crash near Courthouse

A 44-year-old Arlington man died after he crashed into a light pole while riding a moped.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Clarendon Blvd, in the Courthouse area. The force of the crash caused the light pole to topple onto the sidewalk and reportedly left the moped rider in cardiac arrest, with significant facial injuries.

Police are investigating the crash but note that the moped was being driven at a high rate of speed.

One local resident who emailed ARLnow said the stretch of Clarendon Blvd where the crash happened is dangerous due to a steep downslope and bend in the road.

“This intersection is very unsafe and drivers go way too fast down the steep hill,” the resident wrote.

PROBABLE FATAL MOPED CRASH — 1900 blk Clarendon Blvd in Arlington. A man riding a scooter/moped crashed into a light pole. He was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest. h/t @RealTimeNews10 cc: @ARLnowDOTcom #VATraffic pic.twitter.com/I6H6FYtzVw — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) August 12, 2023

The full ACPD press release is below.