Portion of Columbia Pike blocked after rental truck runs over curb and up embankment

The westbound lanes of Columbia Pike are blocked near Arlington’s western border after a crash involving a U-Haul truck.
The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of the Pike and S. Jefferson Street. That’s about three blocks from a U-Haul rental location.
Initial reports suggest that the rental truck collided with two vehicles and then mounted a curb, went over a sidewalk, and ran partially up a steep grassy hill. One or two minor injuries were reported.
A tow crew is on scene cleaning up debris from the roadway and trying to figure out how to get the box truck safely down from the embankment.
LOCATION: Columbia Pike / S Jefferson Street
INCIDENT: Traffic Collision
IMPACT: WB Columbia Pike is closed at S Jefferson Street. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/sI1P1NS39I
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) August 13, 2023
