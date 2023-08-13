Portion of Columbia Pike blocked after rental truck runs over curb and up embankment

The westbound lanes of Columbia Pike are blocked near Arlington’s western border after a crash involving a U-Haul truck.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of the Pike and S. Jefferson Street. That’s about three blocks from a U-Haul rental location.

Initial reports suggest that the rental truck collided with two vehicles and then mounted a curb, went over a sidewalk, and ran partially up a steep grassy hill. One or two minor injuries were reported.

A tow crew is on scene cleaning up debris from the roadway and trying to figure out how to get the box truck safely down from the embankment.