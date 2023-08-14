Payment issues continue for some residents who registered for DPR fall classes

Some residents may have hit another pitfall while registering for fall classes with the local parks department.
It appears some may have been charged more than once for the same purchase, according to social media posts and receipts reviewed by ARLnow. The Arlington County Dept. of Parks and Recreation confirmed this afternoon that it has heard from residents with these issues.
Two days after registration opened last week for fall ENJOY classes, DPR said its credit card system was malfunctioning. It asked residents who were attempting to register on Thursday to pay using an electronic check until the issue was resolved.
One parent reported he was charged three times for one purchase and knows others who faced similar problems.
@ARLnowDOTcom @ArlingtonVA @ArlCoVAPatch Watch out county residents who got caught up in the Parks and Rec payment snafu on Thursday. We were charged three times for the one purchase we made. Check you card statements!
— Patrick Thompson (@ptindc2001) August 12, 2023
The parks department confirmed the issue could be related to the malfunction from Thursday.
“We’ve been alerted of the issue and have staff working on diagnosing the problem,” spokesman Jerry Solomon told ARLnow. “At this moment, we are unable to identify the specific cause, but believe that it is related to the issue experienced with the third-party processor last Thursday. Staff is actively reconciling and processing the refunds for those who have been double charged.”
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to resolve this issue and will continue to look for ways to improve the process moving forward,” she added.
Last week, Solomon said the snafu only affected registration on Thursday and was resolved within an hour. By 1:20 p.m., more than 3,600 people were able to successfully register for classes. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the system logged more than 8,000 total registrations, including more than 7,000 completed online.
“We will have a better sense of what occurred today once our payment processor has diagnosed the issue,” she said at the time.
Resident walk-in registration for the fall classes began on Friday. Starting this Wednesday, those who live outside the county will be able to start registering, according to the 2023 ENJOY booklet.
Photo by CardMapr.nl/Unsplash
