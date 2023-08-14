More
Join Club

Payment issues continue for some residents who registered for DPR fall classes

A credit card sits on a laptop (via CardMapr.nl/Unsplash)

Some residents may have hit another pitfall while registering for fall classes with the local parks department.

It appears some may have been charged more than once for the same purchase, according to social media posts and receipts reviewed by ARLnow. The Arlington County Dept. of Parks and Recreation confirmed this afternoon that it has heard from residents with these issues.

Two days after registration opened last week for fall ENJOY classes, DPR said its credit card system was malfunctioning. It asked residents who were attempting to register on Thursday to pay using an electronic check until the issue was resolved.

One parent reported he was charged three times for one purchase and knows others who faced similar problems.

The parks department confirmed the issue could be related to the malfunction from Thursday.

“We’ve been alerted of the issue and have staff working on diagnosing the problem,” spokesman Jerry Solomon told ARLnow. “At this moment, we are unable to identify the specific cause, but believe that it is related to the issue experienced with the third-party processor last Thursday. Staff is actively reconciling and processing the refunds for those who have been double charged.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to resolve this issue and will continue to look for ways to improve the process moving forward,” she added.

Last week, Solomon said the snafu only affected registration on Thursday and was resolved within an hour. By 1:20 p.m., more than 3,600 people were able to successfully register for classes. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the system logged more than 8,000 total registrations, including more than 7,000 completed online.

“We will have a better sense of what occurred today once our payment processor has diagnosed the issue,” she said at the time.

Resident walk-in registration for the fall classes began on Friday. Starting this Wednesday, those who live outside the county will be able to start registering, according to the 2023 ENJOY booklet.

Photo by CardMapr.nl/Unsplash

Recent Stories

This local nonprofit offers free STEM education and professional development to young Latinas

Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring Three…

Read more →

New vape shop wafts in to prominent Wilson Blvd storefront in Courthouse

A new tobacco store is moving into the former home of SuperStar Tickets, in the very visible building at the corner of Wilson Blvd and N. Wayne Street.

Read more →

Suspect in stolen ambulance chase had a recent Arlington arrest

The man accused of damaging upwards of 20 vehicles after stealing two trucks and an Arlington County ambulance over the weekend was previously arrested in Arlington in May. Darell Caldwell,…

Read more →

Where to enjoy a three-course meal for Summer Restaurant Week in Arlington

Get your stomachs and wallets ready for Summer Restaurant Week, which is coming to Arlington at the end of August.

Read more →

Faith Lutheran Preschool Spaces Available

By: Faith Lutheran Preschool

We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!

Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.

Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.

Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Social Skills Program for Children

By: Savvy Social with Rashida Ages (2-5)

Rashida Clarke, LMSW (She/her) is a licensed social worker, school mental health counselor, and mother who has been working with infants, toddlers, school-aged children, and their families for eight years. Throughout her professional career, she has aided in ensuring that vulnerable children and families are in safe and nurturing environments. Rashida believes that when we educate, support, and provide the necessary resources to children, we can cultivate a society where people of color can obtain equal access to the world’s vast opportunities. Rashida is also a mentor, community advocate, event planner, and program manager who supports students and clinicians in the field. Rashida is located in Arlington, VA with her two year old son Logan and her loving fiancé.

Email [email protected] for more information and to sign up!

Submit your own Announcement here.

Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group

This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary

Rosh Hashanah Services

10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag

10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson

11 am:

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list