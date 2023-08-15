New Ikea location in Pentagon City to open tomorrow

A new small-format Ikea location is ready to open in Pentagon City.

The Scandinavian furniture and homegoods giant just announced that the storefront at the Pentagon Centre shopping center (1201 S. Hayes Street) will open tomorrow — Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The 5,000-square-foot “Plan and Order” location was first announced in March.

Unlike Ikea’s traditional large-format warehouse stores in College Park and Woodbridge, Plan and Order points only allow customers to order items — like kitchen, bedroom and bathroom furniture and fixtures — for delivery. There are currently no other Ikea small-format stores open in the D.C. area.

More, below, from an Ikea press release.