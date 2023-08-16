NOW: Crash involving overturned vehicle blocking N. Glebe Road at I-66 ramps

(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) Both directions of N. Glebe Road were closed near the I-66 ramps north of Washington Blvd, in the Ballston area, due to a crash.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Glebe and involved a pickup truck and a sedan.
Traffic camera video shows the truck merging into the car’s lane suddenly and without signalling, running into its side and causing it to flip on its roof.
Passersby and other motorists could be seen rushing to help the driver immediately after the crash. She was helped out of the overturned car and loaded into a waiting ambulance.
Initial reports suggested that the pickup driver drove across Glebe to the I-66 ramp after the crash but remained on scene.
The northbound and southbound lanes of Glebe have since partially reopened as of 1:50 p.m.
Video of the crash and the emergency response is below.
