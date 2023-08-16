Your guide to this year’s DC Jazz Festival!

Brace yourself for a soulful start to September as D.C.’s largest jazz festival returns for its nineteenth year.

Beginning August 30 through September 3, the annual DC Jazz Fest invites the region’s residents and visitors alike to enjoy an extraordinary lineup of jazz musicians — from globally renowned superstars to emerging homegrown talent — through 100+ concerts at 30 venues citywide.

Settle into the late summer and spend your Labor Day weekend the soulful way with District Frays guide to this year’s DC Jazz Fest.