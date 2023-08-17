Arlington is ‘the most sought-after city by U.S. renters’

Arlington is “most desired city by renters” in the United States for the second month in a row, according to a rental website.
From RentCafe.com’s August Rental Activity Report:
Arlington, VA, is August’s most sought-after city by renters looking for an apartment for rent on RentCafe.com, the same as last month. Apartment listings in the city attracted a significantly higher number of engagements compared to this time last year.
Specifically, traffic on Arlington listing pages more than doubled year-over-year, while renters favorited 72% more apartments and saved 38% more personalized searches. This continued (and growing) interest from apartment seekers in Arlington listings also helped the city keep its top spot for another month.
Arlington was followed on the top of the list by a trio of midwestern cities: Kansas City, Minneapolis and Cincinnati. Neighboring D.C. ranked No. 15, falling two spots.
The popularity comes at a cost, however. One- and two-bedroom rents were up 6% year-over-year as of May, according to a report from another rental website, Zumper, which ranked Arlington County as the 10th priciest rental market in the U.S.
At least some of that rising demand is being met by new development. Large apartment projects are underway or planned in neighborhoods including Pentagon City, Crystal City and Courthouse.
Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Council on Environmental Quality NEPA Regulations (Code of Federal Regulations, Title 40, Parts 1500-1508), the Department of Defense, Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) has issued a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update.
The 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update aims to maintain the goals established in the 2016 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update and provide an update to the existing conditions at the Pentagon and Mark Center to reflect changes since 2016. The projects presented in the Master Plan Update would be implemented over short term (0 to 5 years) and long term (6 to 20 years) planning periods and would include improving security, enhancing quality of life for employees and visitors, enhancing environmental sustainability, enhance safety and security, improve stormwater management practices, reduce surface parking, and increase energy resilience while balancing the various land use and developmental pressures facing the Reservation. A Finding of No Significant Impact is expected.
To request a copy of the DEA or for further information: Contact Joe Eichenlaub, Environmental Branch Manager, WHS/Facilities Services Directorate/Standards and Compliance Division/Environmental and Sustainability Branch; (703-614-9583 or [email protected]).
Send Comments to (due by September 15, 2023): Email written comments to [email protected].
