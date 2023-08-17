Morning Notes

Tax Delinquency Rate Reaches New Low — “It took some elbow grease to get there, as it always does, but the Arlington County Treasurer’s Office again has achieved another in a long string of record-low tax-delinquency rates. ‘Amazing,’ Treasurer Carla de la Pava said in announcing the annual rate of 0.157 percent during a celebration held Aug. 15.” [Gazette Leader]

Body Found Under Chain Bridge — “An investigation is underway after a man’s body was pulled from the Potomac River by first responders on Wednesday evening. DC Police, alongside DC Fire and EMS, conducted an extensive search of the area underneath the Chain Bridge in Northwest after receiving a report of an individual seen submerged in the water below.” [WUSA 9, Twitter]

Car Chase from D.C. to Arlington — From Dave Statter: “An unusual sight at 3 am. @DCPoliceDept

chasing a car taken in a carjacking into VA. Twice! 2 round trips! This is trip #1 from I-395S to 110N to Memorial Bridge to Ohio Dr to Buckeye Dr.” [Twitter]

Pedestrian Plays I-395 Frogger — From Dave Statter: “I was talking with a reporter about Saturday’s mayhem & the scary things I see on I-395. This is one of them. It happens fairly often. See people on bicycles doing the same thing.” [Twitter]

Regional Housing Costs Still Rising — “Even though the median home-sales price across the nation dropped year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, a majority of metropolitan areas – including the D.C. region – saw increases. The median home-sales price of $629,000 across the Washington area in the April-May-June period rose 0.4 percent from $626,700 a year before.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Thursday — There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 88. Light winds will become south at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. On Thursday night, a slight chance of precipitation continues until 2am, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 72, accompanied by south winds at 6 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]