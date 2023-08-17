Morning Notes

Tax Delinquency Rate Reaches New Low — “It took some elbow grease to get there, as it always does, but the Arlington County Treasurer’s Office again has achieved another in a long string of record-low tax-delinquency rates. ‘Amazing,’ Treasurer Carla de la Pava said in announcing the annual rate of 0.157 percent during a celebration held Aug. 15.” [Gazette Leader]
Body Found Under Chain Bridge — “An investigation is underway after a man’s body was pulled from the Potomac River by first responders on Wednesday evening. DC Police, alongside DC Fire and EMS, conducted an extensive search of the area underneath the Chain Bridge in Northwest after receiving a report of an individual seen submerged in the water below.” [WUSA 9, Twitter]
Car Chase from D.C. to Arlington — From Dave Statter: “An unusual sight at 3 am. @DCPoliceDept
chasing a car taken in a carjacking into VA. Twice! 2 round trips! This is trip #1 from I-395S to 110N to Memorial Bridge to Ohio Dr to Buckeye Dr.” [Twitter]
Pedestrian Plays I-395 Frogger — From Dave Statter: “I was talking with a reporter about Saturday’s mayhem & the scary things I see on I-395. This is one of them. It happens fairly often. See people on bicycles doing the same thing.” [Twitter]
Regional Housing Costs Still Rising — “Even though the median home-sales price across the nation dropped year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, a majority of metropolitan areas – including the D.C. region – saw increases. The median home-sales price of $629,000 across the Washington area in the April-May-June period rose 0.4 percent from $626,700 a year before.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Thursday — There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 88. Light winds will become south at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. On Thursday night, a slight chance of precipitation continues until 2am, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 72, accompanied by south winds at 6 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]
Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Council on Environmental Quality NEPA Regulations (Code of Federal Regulations, Title 40, Parts 1500-1508), the Department of Defense, Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) has issued a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update.
The 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update aims to maintain the goals established in the 2016 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update and provide an update to the existing conditions at the Pentagon and Mark Center to reflect changes since 2016. The projects presented in the Master Plan Update would be implemented over short term (0 to 5 years) and long term (6 to 20 years) planning periods and would include improving security, enhancing quality of life for employees and visitors, enhancing environmental sustainability, enhance safety and security, improve stormwater management practices, reduce surface parking, and increase energy resilience while balancing the various land use and developmental pressures facing the Reservation. A Finding of No Significant Impact is expected.
To request a copy of the DEA or for further information: Contact Joe Eichenlaub, Environmental Branch Manager, WHS/Facilities Services Directorate/Standards and Compliance Division/Environmental and Sustainability Branch; (703-614-9583 or [email protected]).
Send Comments to (due by September 15, 2023): Email written comments to [email protected].
Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group
This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary
Rosh Hashanah Services
10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag
10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson
11 am: