Morning Notes

Clarendon Gym-Office Combo Highlighted — “Jessica DiGiovanna starts her Mondays at 6:30 a.m. with squats, dead lifts and lunges at her local Life Time gym. Afterward, she showers, gets dressed—and stays, working on her laptop and phone until about 6 p.m. Her new office is the gym, on the fourth floor, in a co-working space scented with notes of bergamot and stocked with a basket of fruit and energy bars. DiGiovanna, a 25-year-old audit project manager in Arlington, Va., only goes to her real office for big meetings and other organized events.” [Wall Street Journal]
New Raise for Arlington Startup — “ElectroTempo, an Arlington company that uses analytics to project electric vehicle use and demand for charging stations, has raised $4 million in a seed round to expand its team, refine its software and move into slightly larger space. The round, announced Wednesday, was led by Buoyant Ventures, a Chicago investment firm focused on startups combating climate change, with participation from Zebox, a French accelerator and incubator for logistics startups whose U.S. headquarters is in Crystal City.” [Washington Business Journal]
Vote Dropboxes to Stay — “A proposal to reduce the amount of time the nine 24/7 dropboxes for Arlington voter ballots are available this fall was punted to next year, at the earliest, at the Aug. 10 Electoral Board meeting… On a per-capita basis, Arlington has by far the largest number of 24/7 dropboxes among Northern Virginia localities.” [Gazette Leader]
Preservation Group Helps With Roof Repair — “The local chapter of the Questers, an international preservation group, has joined the effort to maintain Arlington’s oldest dwelling. The organization earlier this year learned about the Ball-Sellers House, owned and operated by the Arlington Historical Society, and decided the property deserved its support. As a result, the Questers’ Patowmack Seekers chapter presented the historical society with a check for $2,000 to help fix the roof.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Friday — Sunny with a high temperature of approximately 84 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 9 to 14 mph and gusts reaching up to 21 mph. During Friday night, the sky will be clear and the temperature will drop to around 61 degrees with a northwest wind blowing at a speed of 6 to 10 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Council on Environmental Quality NEPA Regulations (Code of Federal Regulations, Title 40, Parts 1500-1508), the Department of Defense, Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) has issued a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update.
The 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update aims to maintain the goals established in the 2016 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update and provide an update to the existing conditions at the Pentagon and Mark Center to reflect changes since 2016. The projects presented in the Master Plan Update would be implemented over short term (0 to 5 years) and long term (6 to 20 years) planning periods and would include improving security, enhancing quality of life for employees and visitors, enhancing environmental sustainability, enhance safety and security, improve stormwater management practices, reduce surface parking, and increase energy resilience while balancing the various land use and developmental pressures facing the Reservation. A Finding of No Significant Impact is expected.
To request a copy of the DEA or for further information: Contact Joe Eichenlaub, Environmental Branch Manager, WHS/Facilities Services Directorate/Standards and Compliance Division/Environmental and Sustainability Branch; (703-614-9583 or [email protected]).
Send Comments to (due by September 15, 2023): Email written comments to [email protected].
Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group
This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary
Rosh Hashanah Services
10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag
10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson
