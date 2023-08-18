Morning Notes

Clarendon Gym-Office Combo Highlighted — “Jessica DiGiovanna starts her Mondays at 6:30 a.m. with squats, dead lifts and lunges at her local Life Time gym. Afterward, she showers, gets dressed—and stays, working on her laptop and phone until about 6 p.m. Her new office is the gym, on the fourth floor, in a co-working space scented with notes of bergamot and stocked with a basket of fruit and energy bars. DiGiovanna, a 25-year-old audit project manager in Arlington, Va., only goes to her real office for big meetings and other organized events.” [Wall Street Journal]

New Raise for Arlington Startup — “ElectroTempo, an Arlington company that uses analytics to project electric vehicle use and demand for charging stations, has raised $4 million in a seed round to expand its team, refine its software and move into slightly larger space. The round, announced Wednesday, was led by Buoyant Ventures, a Chicago investment firm focused on startups combating climate change, with participation from Zebox, a French accelerator and incubator for logistics startups whose U.S. headquarters is in Crystal City.” [Washington Business Journal]

Vote Dropboxes to Stay — “A proposal to reduce the amount of time the nine 24/7 dropboxes for Arlington voter ballots are available this fall was punted to next year, at the earliest, at the Aug. 10 Electoral Board meeting… On a per-capita basis, Arlington has by far the largest number of 24/7 dropboxes among Northern Virginia localities.” [Gazette Leader]

Preservation Group Helps With Roof Repair — “The local chapter of the Questers, an international preservation group, has joined the effort to maintain Arlington’s oldest dwelling. The organization earlier this year learned about the Ball-Sellers House, owned and operated by the Arlington Historical Society, and decided the property deserved its support. As a result, the Questers’ Patowmack Seekers chapter presented the historical society with a check for $2,000 to help fix the roof.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Friday — Sunny with a high temperature of approximately 84 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 9 to 14 mph and gusts reaching up to 21 mph. During Friday night, the sky will be clear and the temperature will drop to around 61 degrees with a northwest wind blowing at a speed of 6 to 10 mph. [Weather.gov]