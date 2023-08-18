Photos from the 2023 Arlington County Fair

It’s the halfway point of the 2023 Arlington County Fair today.

The county’s annual summer gathering resumes with outdoor hours from 2-10:30 p.m. and indoor hours from 4-10 p.m. The fair — which features games, rides, food, musical performances and fun for all ages — runs through Sunday, Aug. 20 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center.

Hours for the remaining days of outdoor fair activities are as follows.

Saturday, Aug. 19 : 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (sensory friendly hours); 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (sensory friendly hours); 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (sensory friendly hours); 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

During sensory friendly hours, the fair aims to limit loud music and other noises.

Visitors can expect the traditional collection of entertainment and competitions, as well as a variety of food and drink options. Admission is free, according to the fair’s website. Ride tickets can be purchased online or on site, with each ride typically requiring 3-6 tickets.

ARLnow staff photographer Jay Westcott made a return visit to the fair earlier this week and noted a more carefree vibe than recent years.

“Biggest crowd I’ve seen since before the pandemic,” Westcott observed. “People seemed genuinely happy.”

Westcott’s photos, as well as a reader’s contributed photo, are above. A press release about the fair, noting some of the new features, is below.