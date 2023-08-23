Arlington woman running 100 miles in 10 days for cancer fundraiser

South Arlington resident Laura Resetar is going the distance for people battling cancer.

She is running 100 miles in 10 consecutive days while raising money for the American Cancer Society.

“I just wanted to do something to give back, and feel even the slightest ounce of discomfort that everybody battling cancer is feeling every single day,” Resetar told ARLnow.

The Fairfax County native began her daily 10-mile runs around Arlington and D.C. on Saturday. For Resetar, the cause is deeply personal. Her father has been battling bladder cancer for the past five years and her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

“Through their journey, I’ve seen how challenging it is for them and everybody else in the cancer facility where they’re being treated, and I just wanted to do something to honor them and everybody else that’s fighting this disease,” Resetar said.

Donations from friends, family and strangers have already surpassed her $1,000 goal. She had raised around $1,400 so far, as of publication.

In challenging herself to running 100 miles, Resetar said she aims to go a step beyond fundraising.

“It’s easy to just hit reshare on Instagram, but it’s a completely different thing to actually put your words into actions,” Resetar said.

The Virginia Military Institute graduate regularly takes advantage of Arlington’s trails as a way to stay active and destress as her parents undergo treatment.

On top of raising awareness for cancer research, Resetar says that she hopes her challenge encourages people to take a closer look at their own health and take more preventative measures against cancer and other diseases.

“[Running] is so calm and peaceful and such a great stress reliever,” Resetar said. “And I think when you’re so close to home with battling cancer and everything, it kind of puts your own health into perspective.”

Resetar plans to complete her last 10-mile run next Tuesday, with hopes of further exceeding her fundraising goal for the American Cancer Society along the way.