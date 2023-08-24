Local pie shop serves up musical feast on Columbia Pike this Saturday

(Updated at 2:45 p.m.) Get ready for a symphony of local sounds and savory pies.
ACME Pie Company in Penrose is set to host its third annual music event, featuring musicians from across Northern Virginia, this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2803 Columbia Pike.
Admission is free, but Sol Schlott — a former fine-dining pastry chef turned pie shop owner — says he’s asking for a $10 donation. This will be divided between the bands at the show’s end.
“It’s been a difficult time for musicians,” Schlott told ARLnow, adding that several musicians performing at the event rely on music as their primary source of income.
“There’s a lot of different ways people can make money with music, and it just seems like over the last four years or so, since the pandemic, a lot of those options have kind of gone away,” he said. “I also want to do something nice for South Arlington.”
Of course, attendees will also be able to enjoy Schlott’s assortment of pies, including quiche and pot pies, as well as seasonal fruit pies such as blackberry, peach and blueberry.
Schlott said the show — held in the parking lot behind the pie shop — starts out “more blues and jazz,” then as the evening progresses, “it will become more rock and roll.”
The pie maker will also make an appearance on stage as the drummer for the act MF Grumbler.
Here is the lineup:
- 2 p.m. — Rick Franklin and guests
- 3 p.m. — Swingamajig
- 4 p.m. — Coronal Josh & Paisley Tonk
- 5 p.m. — Ex Motorcycle Couriers
- 6 p.m. — Karl Straub Quartet
- 7 p.m. — Delicate Whip
- 8 p.m. — MF Grumbler
- 9 p.m. — Jackie & the Tree Horns
