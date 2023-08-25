Arlington County offers free ‘life-saving’ courses to the public

Want to learn how to handle a life-threatening situation?

The Arlington Community Response Team plans to offer free emergency response training sessions over the next several months for those who live, work, or volunteer in Arlington. It’s part of the national “Until Help Arrives” program to teach the public how to help during emergencies, from car accidents to active shooter situations.

Locals can sign up for two courses, including a 3.5-hour full emergency response training course or a 2-hour hands-on course.

According to the county website, course graduates learn the following life-saving skills:

Maintaining situational awareness

Identifying key life threats

Stopping bleeding

Moving and positioning the injured

Providing psychological support and comfort to the wounded

Relaying essential information to 9-1-1

The full course, which includes “classroom instruction and hands-on practice of live-saving skills,” will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5:30-8:45 p.m. at Arlington Mill Community Center.

Residents are not required to do any preparation work in advance. Certificates will be presented following the completion of the course.

People can also register for a 2-hour hands-on course, in which they just learn hands-on techniques, such as how to use a tourniquet and stop bleeding.

This option requires participants to take an online course in lieu of a classroom session.

The 2-hour course is offered once this month and once in October:

Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Walter Reed Community Center

Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Walter Reed Community Center

Online registration is available for both the 3.5-hour and the 2-hour classes.