Arlington County offers free ‘life-saving’ courses to the public

Want to learn how to handle a life-threatening situation?
The Arlington Community Response Team plans to offer free emergency response training sessions over the next several months for those who live, work, or volunteer in Arlington. It’s part of the national “Until Help Arrives” program to teach the public how to help during emergencies, from car accidents to active shooter situations.
Locals can sign up for two courses, including a 3.5-hour full emergency response training course or a 2-hour hands-on course.
According to the county website, course graduates learn the following life-saving skills:
- Maintaining situational awareness
- Identifying key life threats
- Stopping bleeding
- Moving and positioning the injured
- Providing psychological support and comfort to the wounded
- Relaying essential information to 9-1-1
The full course, which includes “classroom instruction and hands-on practice of live-saving skills,” will be offered on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 5:30-8:45 p.m. at Arlington Mill Community Center.
Residents are not required to do any preparation work in advance. Certificates will be presented following the completion of the course.
People can also register for a 2-hour hands-on course, in which they just learn hands-on techniques, such as how to use a tourniquet and stop bleeding.
This option requires participants to take an online course in lieu of a classroom session.
The 2-hour course is offered once this month and once in October:
- Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Walter Reed Community Center
- Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Walter Reed Community Center
Online registration is available for both the 3.5-hour and the 2-hour classes.
Recent Stories
With mini American flags in hand and camera phones at the ready, friends and family gathered at Arlington Central Library on Thursday to witness loved ones take the final step…
In loving memory of Vincenzo Farruggio, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 72.
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
One graffiti message, “hate,” is vexing residents, who want to see more action to tackle the persistent tagging.
Is addiction tearing your family apart?
Are you struggling to cope with the pain and chaos it brings into your lives? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand the heartache and challenges that come with having a loved one battling addiction. That’s why we’re here to guide you and your family towards a path of recovery and reconciliation.
Our dedicated team of compassionate therapists specializes in addiction therapy and family support. We provide a safe and nurturing environment where you can openly express your feelings, fears, and hopes. Through our evidence-based approaches, we address the emotional and psychological toll addiction takes on family members.
Together, we’ll help you:
St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.
Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.
Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!
Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…
Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,
Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201
Arlington County Board in
New Moms Groups forming 8/26!
Mamistad is back, baby! After a short break, we’ve got lots of new members to connect!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL