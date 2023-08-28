Cartoon: Pumpkin spice everything

As noted in our Morning Poll last week, pumpkin spice season slipped even earlier this year.

About 62% of you said it was “way too early.” And yet! People are clearly buying it, talking about it, and even making videos about its inexplicable cultural allure.

This month’s Mike Mount cartoon puts the pumpkin spice juggernaut in a uniquely Arlington context.

See all of Mike’s local ‘toons in the ARLnow Press Club weekend edition newsletter.