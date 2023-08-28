Cookie purveyor Chip City is coming to Shirlington

(Updated at 4:55 p.m.) Cookie shop Chip City is making its move into Shirlington.
The New York-based cookie purveyor is opening a location in Shirlington at 4014 Campbell Avenue, next to Best Buns Bread Company. That’s the former home of Yogi Castle, which closed last year.
The 1,023-square-foot-shop is set to open in January 2024, the company tells ARLnow. The possibility of Chip City raising its flag in Shirlington was noted in May when ownership announced it was also moving into Clarendon. That location is set to open later in November of this year, we’re told.
“We liked Shirlington because it is a great neighborhood with lots of families and restaurant co-tenants,” a Chip City spokesperson wrote in an email.
Chip City is known for its “big, gooey five and half ounce cookie,” as CEO Peter Phillips told ARLnow earlier this year. It has a rotating weekly menu encompassing 40 different flavors, including classics like Chocolate Chip and Triple Chocolate and more unique flavors like Pina Colada, S’Mores, and Italian Rainbow.
Its move into Arlington is part of a big expansion effort that will see at least a couple of other Chip City locations opening in the region.
Shirlington has recently seen a mini-boom in notable eateries opening in the private, open-air development. Jeni’s Ice Cream, Our Mom Eugenia and Taco Bamba all have opened within the last nine months, while Astro Beer Hall in the old Capital City Brewing Co. space is aiming for next month.
Recent Stories
(Updated at 4:15 p.m) Arlington Public Schools students headed back to school today and the positive energy, according to Superintendent Francisco Durán, was palpable. “It was so wonderful,” he told…
The gastropub known for its upscale menu is expected to open at Amazon’s second headquarters in October.
A Green Valley-based nonprofit is encouraging kids to dream about working in tech the same way they dream of being a doctor or lawyer one day.
(Updated at 4:25 p.m.) Fueled by its signature açai bowls, local juice bar South Block is hitting a growth spurt. The smoothie, juice and açai bowl spot opened its newest…
Is addiction tearing your family apart?
Are you struggling to cope with the pain and chaos it brings into your lives? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand the heartache and challenges that come with having a loved one battling addiction. That’s why we’re here to guide you and your family towards a path of recovery and reconciliation.
Our dedicated team of compassionate therapists specializes in addiction therapy and family support. We provide a safe and nurturing environment where you can openly express your feelings, fears, and hopes. Through our evidence-based approaches, we address the emotional and psychological toll addiction takes on family members.
Together, we’ll help you:
St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.
Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.
Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!
Saint Ann Fall Festival
You’re invited to the Saint Ann Fall Festival Saturday September 30th. Games, rides and food open at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. The Saint Ann Fall Festival is a parish and school community event with activities everyone can
Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…
Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,
Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201
Arlington County Board in