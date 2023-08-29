Morning Notes

Amazon Pushes Return to Office — “Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told company employees who defy his edict to return to the office for at least three days a week that ‘it’s probably not going to work out for you.’ Jassy made the comments during a meeting earlier this month during which he expressed frustration over the fact that some employees were not taking the return-to-office mandate seriously, according to the news site Insider, which obtained a recording of the CEO’s comments.” [New York Post]

ACPD K-9 Retires — “Please join ACPD in wishing K9 Astor a happy retirement as he finished his final tour of duty today. For over 10 years, he faithfully served the Arlington community and his fellow officers by making numerous criminal apprehensions, locating evidence, and protecting his handler. We are thankful for his years of service and wish him a happy and relaxing retirement!” [Facebook]

Campaign Season Kicking Off — “September kicks off a two-month sprint to Election Day, with a number of civic and advocacy groups announcing plans for candidate forums in coming weeks. The Arlington County Civic Federation will hold its annual candidates’ forum on Tuesday, Sept. 5.” [Gazette Leader]

County, Civ Fed Finding Way Forward — “The Arlington County Civic Federation and the Arlington County government… have seen friction in recent years, culminating in the adoption by Civic Federation delegates in March of a resolution highly critical of government transparency. Since then, it looks – from the outside at least – as if both sides are making an effort to bring comity back into the relationship.” [Gazette Leader]

Housing Debate in Fairfax County — “Several candidates running for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in November favor taking steps to make housing more affordable in the county, but no candidate has expressed support for duplicating Arlington County’s Missing Middle Housing plan that went into effect July 1.” [Patch]

W-L Dominates Opener — “The visiting Washington-Liberty Generals scored early and often against the host Edison Eagles on Aug. 25 in their 45-13 opening-game blowout victory in non-district high-school football action on Friday Aug. 25.” [Gazette Leader]

DJO Wins in Squeaker — “In the end, O’Connell held on to defeat the Virginia Academy Patriots of Ashburn, 10-7, Aug. 27 in non-conference high-school football action. The season-opening victory was the Knights’ first since the 2014 campaign” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Tuesday — A 50% chance of showers, otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a high of 83°F, with light northeast winds shifting east. Tuesday night, showers and possible thunderstorms are possible, with a low of 69°F and a 70% chance of precipitation. Expect light southeast winds and potential rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. [Weather.gov]