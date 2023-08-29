Three nabbed during early morning high school burglary

A few kids got an early start to the school year by allegedly burglarizing Yorktown High School.

A burglar alarm alerted police to the break-in early Monday morning, just after midnight, ahead of the first day of the school year.

“Upon arrival, it was determined three juvenile suspects entered the building and were possibly still located inside,” said the latest Arlington County Police Department crime report.

“Officers established a perimeter during which two suspects exited the building,” the crime report continued. “During the course of the investigation, officers were able to make phone contact with the third suspect who subsequently exited the building. The suspects were searched and stolen property was recovered. The juvenile suspects were referred to a deferral program.”

The burglary followed another bout of back-to-school teen shenanigans last week, when a group of kids tried to abscond with Ronald McDonald from the McDonald’s at 4834 Langston Blvd. Police also arrived promptly and foiled that alleged theft attempt.