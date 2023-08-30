Arts Focus: Rosslyn Jazz Fest returns with a globe full of soul — Saturday, September 9

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

A soul-stirring lineup that will have you on your feet with grooves from New Orleans, Havana and U Street NW, the Rosslyn Jazz Fest returns on Saturday, September 9, featuring: the New Orleans-based quintet Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph; Cuban percussion icon Pedrito Martínez Group; D.C.’s own Oh He Dead, and DuPont Brass.

The Rosslyn BID and Arlington Arts invite you to the County’s most popular free outdoor music festival on Saturday, September 9, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park (1300 Langston Blvd, Arlington, VA).

Join us at Gateway Park for an afternoon of music, food trucks, yard games, community table experiences, and more. Additionally, the Arlington Art Truck is on-site kicking off its new season with, Good Neighbors: Fences into Benches by Michael Verdon, an interactive activation that lets you be part of the creative process as you explore the nature of community.

Rosslyn Jazz Fest is FREE and registration is not required, but encouraged, to help us produce the best experience for all in attendance, as there are capacity limits at Gateway Park. Click Here for full details on the 2023 Rosslyn Jazz Fest!

Jazz Fest 2023 Lineup:

Galactic featuring vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph

Galactic is a proud New Orleans-based quintet that has been together for nearly three decades. They have released 10 albums, performed over 2,000 gigs, and garnered tens of millions of streams. They’ve performed with world-class bands and artists — including Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson, Counting Crows, and The Allman Brothers Band — appeared on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, contributed to the blockbuster soundtrack for Now You See Me, and performed at Coachella, Bonnaroo, and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (a staggering 22 times). They are joined by vocal powerhouse Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph. Visit their website to learn more.

Pedrito Martinez Group

Cuban born and raised artist Pedro Pablo “Pedrito” Martínez began his musical career at the young age of 11, and is known as a consummate master of Afro-Cuban folkloric music and the batá drum. He has recorded or performed with world-class artists — including Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Palmieri, Dave Matthews, Jackson Browne, Elton John, James Taylor, and Sting — and has contributed to well over 100 albums. Pedrito toured the world in the mid to late 90’s, and was nominated for a Grammy. Visit his website to learn more.

Oh He Dead

D.C.-based Oh He Dead was founded in 2015 by singer CJ “Bowlin” Johnson and singer/guitarist Andy Valenti. Eight years later, the now six-piece group is known for their energetic live shows and music that ranges from soul to pop to funk to rock. Critics call the lead singer’s voice “a combination of Stevie Nicks and Tracy Chapman” (Kojo Nnamdi), and compliment the band’s “sublime instrumentation” (NPR) and “infectious and soulful sound” (Washington Post). Oh He Dead’s second album, Pretty, will be out on September 15, right after this year’s Jazz Fest. Until then, they are releasing a new single every six weeks. Visit their website to learn more.

Dupont Brass

Originally composed of five music majors from Howard University raising money for tuition at local Metro stations, D.C.-based DuPont Brass has since grown to a nine-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section, and vocalists. Through their training in classical and contemporary styles, DuPont Brass has developed a sound they’ve coined “Eclectic Soul” that mixes varied genres of music, including jazz, hip-hop, and R&B. Visit their website to learn more.