Morning Notes

FLOTUS to Mark 9/11 in Arlington — “[President] Biden will not participate in any of the observances at 9/11 memorial sites in New York City, Virginia or Pennsylvania. Instead, the president will stop in Alaska for a Sept. 11 observance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson… First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon.” [Associated Press]
Arlington Has Star Power — “Arlington may contain but 5 percent of Virginia’s population, but a new ranking says 60 percent of the top five living celebrities from the Old Dominion have roots in the county… Topping the list from Virginia was actress/producer Sandra Bullock, a graduate of what then was Washington-Lee High School.” [Gazette Leader]
New ‘Flagship’ Office in Rosslyn — “Genetec Inc., a Canadian security and technology company, is expanding to Greater Washington. The Montreal-based firm has signed a lease for part of the 25th floor of 1000 Wilson Blvd. in Rosslyn, where it is opening an office and showroom for its technology and security products.” [Washington Business Journal]
Program for Pooped Parents — “Need a night out without the kids? The TMAD Club (Teens Making A Difference) is hosting Parent’s Night Out where you can drop off your kids ages 5-10 for an evening of fun and games. The program is held twice monthly on Fridays through May, alternating locations between Lubber Run and Walter Reed Centers and costs $25 per participant.” [Arlington County]
Recycling Reminder — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services: “Curbside recycling in Arlington: the CliffsNotes.” [Twitter]
YHS Kicks Off Season With Win — “The host Yorktown Patriots began their high-school season with a victory, topping the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 21-14, Aug. 25 in non-district action. Yorktown rallied from a 7-0 first-quarter deficit to take a 21-7 lead, then hung on for the win.” [Gazette Leader]
American Airlines Fined — “The U.S. Department of Transportation fined American Airlines Group Inc. $4.1 million on Monday for violating federal rules by keeping passengers stranded on airport tarmacs for hours at a time in recent years — including incidents that occurred at Reagan National Airport.” [Washington Business Journal]
It’s Wednesday — Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11am today, followed by partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 85°F. There is a 30% chance of precipitation, with a northwest wind between 6 to 11 mph. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy in the early evening, then cloudier later on, with a low temperature around 62°F. A north wind of 11 mph is anticipated, with gusts of up to 18 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
A 3 BD/2 BA, 2 half bath townhome with a gas fireplace, private deck and one car garage is included in Just Reduced.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Of the eight people who have died in the Arlington County jail in eight years, five appear to have been homeless, according to court records. Most recently, Abonesh Woldegeorges, a…
ARLnow’s flagship Afternoon Update email newsletter gives you links to all of the local headlines of the day — up until 4 p.m., at least. But what if you wanted…
Saint Ann Fall Festival
You’re invited to the Saint Ann Fall Festival Saturday September 30th. Games, rides and food open at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm. The Saint Ann Fall Festival is a parish and school community event with activities everyone can
Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…
Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,
Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201
