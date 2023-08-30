Morning Notes

FLOTUS to Mark 9/11 in Arlington — “[President] Biden will not participate in any of the observances at 9/11 memorial sites in New York City, Virginia or Pennsylvania. Instead, the president will stop in Alaska for a Sept. 11 observance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson… First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon.” [Associated Press]

Arlington Has Star Power — “Arlington may contain but 5 percent of Virginia’s population, but a new ranking says 60 percent of the top five living celebrities from the Old Dominion have roots in the county… Topping the list from Virginia was actress/producer Sandra Bullock, a graduate of what then was Washington-Lee High School.” [Gazette Leader]

New ‘Flagship’ Office in Rosslyn — “Genetec Inc., a Canadian security and technology company, is expanding to Greater Washington. The Montreal-based firm has signed a lease for part of the 25th floor of 1000 Wilson Blvd. in Rosslyn, where it is opening an office and showroom for its technology and security products.” [Washington Business Journal]

Program for Pooped Parents — “Need a night out without the kids? The TMAD Club (Teens Making A Difference) is hosting Parent’s Night Out where you can drop off your kids ages 5-10 for an evening of fun and games. The program is held twice monthly on Fridays through May, alternating locations between Lubber Run and Walter Reed Centers and costs $25 per participant.” [Arlington County]

Recycling Reminder — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services: “Curbside recycling in Arlington: the CliffsNotes.” [Twitter]

YHS Kicks Off Season With Win — “The host Yorktown Patriots began their high-school season with a victory, topping the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 21-14, Aug. 25 in non-district action. Yorktown rallied from a 7-0 first-quarter deficit to take a 21-7 lead, then hung on for the win.” [Gazette Leader]

American Airlines Fined — “The U.S. Department of Transportation fined American Airlines Group Inc. $4.1 million on Monday for violating federal rules by keeping passengers stranded on airport tarmacs for hours at a time in recent years — including incidents that occurred at Reagan National Airport.” [Washington Business Journal]

It’s Wednesday — Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11am today, followed by partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 85°F. There is a 30% chance of precipitation, with a northwest wind between 6 to 11 mph. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy in the early evening, then cloudier later on, with a low temperature around 62°F. A north wind of 11 mph is anticipated, with gusts of up to 18 mph. [Weather.gov]