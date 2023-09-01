Morning Notes

Day Care Abuse Allegations — “Virginia’s Department of Social Services received a complaint about the center in mid-July, and an investigation found several instances of alleged abuse, including a staff member flicking a 13-month-old’s hand until it was red, a staffer hitting a 2-year-old in the stomach and pushing a toddler hard to the floor, and a staffer hitting a 2-year-old on the bottom and pushing a child onto the carpet.” [NBC 4]
ACFD Misconduct Allegations — “Some members of the Arlington County Fire Department are demanding immediate action to address what they say is ‘a troubling pattern of misconduct and a culture that jeopardizes our safety and well-being.’ In a letter signed by more than 30 female county fire department members, obtained by WTOP, the women tell county board members and the county manager that they’re dealing with a ‘culture of silence and indifference from our executive leadership.'” [WTOP]
Flags Placed Along I-66 — From the Arlington County Fire Department: “Thank you to the crews who placed nearly 20 flags along 66 and at the FTA in remembrance of 9/11 yesterday. #9/11” [Twitter]
Four Courts Reopening Nears — From Ireland’s Four Courts: “Mira Hougen and Claudia Screbo took a break from college to take a final tour #finalcountdown #fourcourtsreopeningsoon” [Twitter]
Judge for Missing Middle Case — “A retired Fairfax County Circuit Court judge will preside over the upcoming trial challenging the Arlington County government’s imposition of Expanded Housing Opportunities (at one time known as Missing Middle) housing policies. The judge, David Schell, served on the Circuit Court for Fairfax County for eight years after having served on the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court for 17 years, including four as chief judge.” [Gazette Leader]
No Subsidies Yet for Amazon — “Arlington County will not give Amazon any economic incentives for the fourth year in a row, the county’s economic development office confirmed Wednesday evening, further delaying — and perhaps shrinking — its subsidies for the headquarters the company is setting up.” [Washington Post]
Bike Committee Questions Role — “Members of the Arlington government’s Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) are feeling underutilized and perhaps a bit underappreciated, as well. ‘Let’s just say it’s not always clear that the county [government] wants to hear from us,’ the committee’s chair, Cynthia Palmer, said at its Aug. 21 meeting.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s September — Sunny and pleasant with a high temperature near 80°F. A north wind around 7 mph will shift to the east during the afternoon. The night will be clear, with a low temperature around 59°F and a southeast wind ranging from 3 to 5 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Vera Punke moved to Arlington at the ripe old age of 95 to be closer to her daughter. That was 13 years ago. Punke, who turned 108 on Tuesday, has…
A look at the smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington last month, July 2023.
A concrete sculpture of an adult embracing a child has been moved from its home of nearly six decades, a planted median in Courthouse, and possibly damaged in the process….
