NEW: Woman cited after car towed with kids inside

A Maryland woman was cited by police after her car was towed, unknowingly with two young children inside.
Arlington County police were called shortly after 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) by a distraught woman reporting that her car was stolen from outside the Macy’s in Pentagon City. A one-year-old and a three-year-old were inside the vehicle, the woman reported.
“At approximately 11:10 a.m. on September 5, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street for the report of a stolen vehicle with two children inside,” police spokeswoman Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. “While officers were responding to the call, it was determined the vehicle had been reported as towed for being parked in a no parking zone.”
The car had been towed by Advanced Towing and was back at their lot in Ballston, a dispatcher told officers, who then responded to the lot.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the tow operator was unaware the children were inside and upon notification, pulled over to check on them,” Savage said. “Responding officers then made contact with the children and determined they were in good health.”
The 26-year-old driver of the car that was towed “was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and released on a summons,” Savage added. “The investigation into the incident is ongoing.”
ARLnow was on scene as the woman arrived in a police cruiser and was reunited with the children within the tow lot.
An Advanced Towing spokeswoman confirmed to ARLnow that the vehicle was towed while the engine was still running, so the air conditioning was still on in the car as temperatures reached into the 90s. Her towing fee was waived, the spokeswoman said.
John O’Neill, owner of the towing company, told ARLnow that the driver looked into the car but did not see the children. They were in their car seats in the backseat of the Hyundai crossover-style vehicle, ARLnow observed through the tow company’s fence, after a police officer had opened a rear door.
“I looked at the driver’s pictures before towing you cannot see those kids in the car at all,” O’Neill said. He claimed the vehicle was left unattended for 16 minutes in a tow-away zone outside the Pentagon City mall.
“We see this all the time,” O’Neill said. “She didn’t want to be inconvenienced to take the kids out to go into the mall and left them unattended in the fire lane.”
The normal procedure when a driver sees children in an unattended vehicle, he said, is to “call the police and we wait.”
Advanced has been the target of much ire — from members of the public and public officials alike — over its prolific trespass towing, which many claim is done in a reckless or “predatory” manner.
In 2021, a lawsuit by Virginia’s then-Attorney General resulted in a fine levied by an Arlington judge — though the suit was largely unsuccessful and O’Neill claimed vindication. Last month, Arlington County began enforcing zoning rules related to Advanced’s tow lot, following a campaign by a local Twitter user.
In 2020, O’Neill was injured by an Uber driver who struck him while trying to drive off the lot without paying. The driver later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Recent Stories
It has been 10 years since Arlington County last put up speed humps to reduce speeding. Now, they will be coming to streets around a trio of schools where lowering…
It appears work is coming together for a new Centurion Lounge in Reagan National Airport. Boards concealing construction activity are up, advertising the lounge from American Express coming to the airport’s…
Flyover Planned This Morning — “The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a military aircraft flyover in the NCR over the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, September 7,…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
We are so excited to welcome therapist Stacey Cali, LPC-R to our team. As a Resident Counselor, Stacey works under the direct supervision of Sarah Moore, LPC.
Stacey provides online counseling for: Relationships, Women’s Issues, Anxiety, Depression, Addiction and Dual Diagnosis.
As a therapist who works with adults, teens, couples, and families, Stacey says, “I tailor therapy to meet client(s) where they are. You are the expert of your life, I am just here to guide you towards transformation and healing.” You’ll learn about top therapies, backed by research, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) (works for just about everyone), Motivational Interviewing (great for behavior change/addiction), the Gottman Method (for couples), and others.
Stacey adds, “Therapy can be a powerful tool that works to combat the many hardships that life may bring. My goal is to provide unbiased feedback, support, and assistance through reflection and change. You will find my sessions are filled with empowerment, compassion, goal setting, and a metaphorical shovel to dig deep to find the root of your difficulties.”
The 14th annual celebration of all things Washington, DC will bring live performances, vendors, contests, and local artists to Franklin Park in Downtown Washington, DC.
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 10AM – 5PM
Location: Franklin Park | 1332 I Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005
Maximizing Your Social Security
Is Social Security income part of your overall retirement plan?
If the answer is ‘Yes,’ join Financial Advisor Momodou Bojang at ACFCU’s free webinar on September 14 at 5:30pm to learn essential insights on what you need to know to
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Chris Alan!
LIVE Standup comedy starring Chris Alan
Friday, September 22, 2023
Chris Alan – Headliner
Chris Alan is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer and podcaster, based out of Washington, D.C. Chris’ style is a mix of well-crafted jokes and stories