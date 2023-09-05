Training Ground is now expanding to Rosslyn

Training Ground, Ballston’s popular new fitness concept, has just officially opened its second Arlington location in Rosslyn!

With 5-star Google ratings at its locations in Arlington and Bethesda, Training Ground is an environment where trainers and clients can both thrive, regardless of one’s goals and fitness background.

Training Ground provides personal trainers with high-end fitness equipment and exclusive gym space for operating their own programs while bringing some of the best trainers to local clients for truly personalized training. Most importantly, clients can workout in an exclusive, welcoming facility without a busy gym environment or membership.

Trainers can focus on developing personalized programs that best suit their clients’ needs, while clients benefit from improved and specialized programming, flexible schedules, and no gym commitments.

Training Ground Arlington is readying its brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Rosslyn for a soft opening in the coming weeks, but now is the time for clients to get in on the ground floor by taking advantage of grand opening specials, and for trainers to sign on while space is still available! A few spaces remain in the schedule for trainers who want to take advantage of the Training Ground Arlington shared workspace concept.

Discount packages for clients in search of personal training are also available.

Training Ground Rosslyn is located at 1500 Wilson Boulevard. For more information email [email protected].