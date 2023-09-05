Training Ground is now expanding to Rosslyn

Training Ground, Ballston’s popular new fitness concept, has just officially opened its second Arlington location in Rosslyn!
With 5-star Google ratings at its locations in Arlington and Bethesda, Training Ground is an environment where trainers and clients can both thrive, regardless of one’s goals and fitness background.
Training Ground provides personal trainers with high-end fitness equipment and exclusive gym space for operating their own programs while bringing some of the best trainers to local clients for truly personalized training. Most importantly, clients can workout in an exclusive, welcoming facility without a busy gym environment or membership.
Trainers can focus on developing personalized programs that best suit their clients’ needs, while clients benefit from improved and specialized programming, flexible schedules, and no gym commitments.
Training Ground Arlington is readying its brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Rosslyn for a soft opening in the coming weeks, but now is the time for clients to get in on the ground floor by taking advantage of grand opening specials, and for trainers to sign on while space is still available! A few spaces remain in the schedule for trainers who want to take advantage of the Training Ground Arlington shared workspace concept.
Discount packages for clients in search of personal training are also available.
Training Ground Rosslyn is located at 1500 Wilson Boulevard. For more information email [email protected].
Recent Stories
It has been 10 years since Arlington County last put up speed humps to reduce speeding. Now, they will be coming to streets around a trio of schools where lowering…
It appears work is coming together for a new Centurion Lounge in Reagan National Airport. Boards concealing construction activity are up, advertising the lounge from American Express coming to the airport’s…
Flyover Planned This Morning — “The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a military aircraft flyover in the NCR over the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, September 7,…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
We are so excited to welcome therapist Stacey Cali, LPC-R to our team. As a Resident Counselor, Stacey works under the direct supervision of Sarah Moore, LPC.
Stacey provides online counseling for: Relationships, Women’s Issues, Anxiety, Depression, Addiction and Dual Diagnosis.
As a therapist who works with adults, teens, couples, and families, Stacey says, “I tailor therapy to meet client(s) where they are. You are the expert of your life, I am just here to guide you towards transformation and healing.” You’ll learn about top therapies, backed by research, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) (works for just about everyone), Motivational Interviewing (great for behavior change/addiction), the Gottman Method (for couples), and others.
Stacey adds, “Therapy can be a powerful tool that works to combat the many hardships that life may bring. My goal is to provide unbiased feedback, support, and assistance through reflection and change. You will find my sessions are filled with empowerment, compassion, goal setting, and a metaphorical shovel to dig deep to find the root of your difficulties.”
The 14th annual celebration of all things Washington, DC will bring live performances, vendors, contests, and local artists to Franklin Park in Downtown Washington, DC.
Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 10AM – 5PM
Location: Franklin Park | 1332 I Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005
Maximizing Your Social Security
Is Social Security income part of your overall retirement plan?
If the answer is ‘Yes,’ join Financial Advisor Momodou Bojang at ACFCU’s free webinar on September 14 at 5:30pm to learn essential insights on what you need to know to
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Chris Alan!
LIVE Standup comedy starring Chris Alan
Friday, September 22, 2023
Chris Alan – Headliner
Chris Alan is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer and podcaster, based out of Washington, D.C. Chris’ style is a mix of well-crafted jokes and stories