Small Business Focus: Arlington Art Walk

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

This fall season brings a plethora of opportunities for Arlingtonians to discover local art in the community. Returning for the second year, one such event is the “Arlington Art Walk” on Thursday, October 5, from 3-7 p.m.

Visitors can visit multiple exhibits and sites in one day along the Clarendon-Ballston corridor. Are you looking for an after-hours unique activity? Discover galleries, a Made in Arlington Market, live music, demonstrations and stop-worthy public art installations along this vibrant creative corridor.

This year’s event brings back 2022 favorites Arlington Art Truck, Cody Gallery, MoCA Arlington, ARC 3409 studios, Fred Schnider Gallery, Mason Exhibitions and WHINO. Adding to the fun, the Art Walk welcomes Arlington Independent Media (AIM), The Shop at Arlington Public Library, Made in Arlington Market at MoCA, Northside Social Arlington, Public Art installations and GMU Mason Square activities.

The “Arlington Art Walk” is a self-guided art experience that connects local galleries, artist studios and cultural events. During the walk, gallery hours for participating organizations will be extended so that our friends, neighbors and artists can see what we’re up to.

Don’t miss special guest “Reclining Liberty” by Zaq Landsberg, installed on the front lawn of MoCA through June 2024.

Once you’ve enjoyed Art Walk’s live music at Northside Social, a pop-up market at MoCA, the Arlington Art Truck at Welburn Square Mega Market Thursday, wine offerings, public art installations, a broadcast from AIM and more, be sure to keep these gems on your cultural go-to list throughout the year.

Care to network with creatives? Don’t miss the finale reception at WHINO in Ballston Quarter at 7 p.m.

Learn about Arlington’s celebrated art and vibrant network of stunning gallery spaces on this walkable, self-guided cultural tour.