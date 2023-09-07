Morning Notes

Flyover Planned This Morning — “The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a military aircraft flyover in the NCR over the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at approximately 11:10 AM.”
BB Gun Confiscated at W-L — “1300 block of N. Stafford Street. At approximately 10:26 a.m. on September 5, police were dispatched to Washington-Liberty High School to the report of found property. Upon arrival, it was determined school administration located a BB gun in a student’s possession on school property. Responding officers took custody of the BB gun and petitions for the juvenile were sought for Possession of a Weapon on School Property.” [Arlington County]
Columnist on Jail Death — “Much remains unknown about Woldegeorges. Her relatives have not yet spoken publicly about her, and her cause of death has not yet been announced. But even without a clear picture of her life, this much is known: She shouldn’t have died in jail. Woldegeorges’s death shows what happens when places choose to criminalize homelessness and mental illness rather than invest in ways to assist people who are experiencing a crisis.” [Washington Post]
Wrong-Way Driver on I-395 — From Dave Statter: ” Where’s a cop when you need one? Tonight, just after 9 pm, a @VSPPIO
trooper was right there for one driver’s U-turn & wrong way jaunt on I-395N near the Pentagon.” [Twitter]
General Assembly Passes Budget — “The Virginia General Assembly passed a budget compromise Wednesday that both Republican and Democratic lawmakers praised — though Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) got only a few of the recurring tax cuts he had been seeking.” [Washington Post, Virginia Mercury]
Temp Records at DCA and IAD — From the National Weather Service: “Just after 5PM the temperature at IAD reached 100F! First time ever in the month of September it has reached triple digits at Dulles Airport (records since 1960)!” [Twitter]
Storm Threat Today — From the Washington Weather Geeks: “Hot weather continues tomorrow but shower and storm chances return. Some could be strong to severe and we have been placed under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms. The main threat is damaging winds but large hail and some flooding cannot be ruled out.” [Twitter]
It’s Thursday — There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm, with otherwise mostly sunny conditions and a high of 96°F. Light south wind will increase to 5-10 mph in the morning. Thursday night, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, turning mostly cloudy, with a low of 71°F. [Weather.gov]
