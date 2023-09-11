ASO presents season opener with Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony and Brahms Violin Concerto

Under the direction of Music Director James Ross, Alexandria Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2023-2024 season and 80th anniversary celebration on September 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center!
The season and celebration continue on October 1, at 3:00 p.m. at the George Washington Masonic Memorial.
The program entitled “ASO at 80-oh!” opens with Toast, an original commissioned piece featuring composer Lester Green at the keyboard leading into Quinn Mason’s Toast of the Town with full orchestra.
The program includes two masterworks: Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto with Elissa Lee Koljonen as soloist. Hailed for her sensual and personal playing, Koljonen has graced the stages of prominent venues throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Elissa Lee Koljonen appears by arrangement with the Curtis Institute of Music.
Both venues provide free parking. Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale. Subscription packages start at $86 for five concerts; adult prices for single tickets start at $20 with $5 for youth (18 and under) and $15 for students. Military, senior and group discounts are also available.
Art House 7 has a lineup of fall events designed to awaken your creativity! Our offerings cover various artistic realms from capturing the beauty of florals and lifelike portraits to exploring new crafts for 5th graders through adults.
For those looking to try their hand at ceramics throwing there are special pottery wheel Art Nights. Bookmaking enthusiasts can delve into crafting their own books and exploring binding techniques, while those interested in textile arts can delve into crochet. Drawing enthusiasts can refine their techniques with a focus on the intricacies of hands, and for those interested in printmaking, there’s an opportunity to carve and create unique prints.
Art House 7 also recognizes the importance of creativity as a family activity. Parent-child workshops, such as creating handprints in clay or exploring needle felting together, offer unique opportunities for bonding and making lasting memories.
One standout opportunity this fall is to learn from master artist Teresa Oaxaca in a two-day Painting the Rose from Life workshop. Open to ages 16 and up, this September 16-17 workshop provides step-by-step expert guidance through techniques for creating lifelike roses on canvas.
Arlington Travel Basketball (ATB)
ATB will be conducting two basketball skills sessions in September that are free of charge to all Arlington County players in grades 4 – 8.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure space.
Following these skills sessions, ATB will be holding tryouts for the 2023-24 Travel-level teams in early October.
Old World Wine Tasting
Join us Sunday, Sept 17 from 12-3pm for our Old World Wine Tasting!
Cost: $50pp++
Tickets: Purchase @ the door
Whats included:
When you enter we will present you with a wine glass & mini charcuterie cup. You will walk
Sicilian Wine Dinner
Tastes of Sicily
Sicily Wine Dinner with Street Food
Sunday, September 24th
Speaker: Roberto D’Onofrio & Vincenzo Schiano (Impero Wine)
Cost: $130 Pp ++
11 Wines & Seven Courses
Tickets:
We do not have our online ticket platform this time.