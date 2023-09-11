ASO presents season opener with Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony and Brahms Violin Concerto

Under the direction of Music Director James Ross, Alexandria Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2023-2024 season and 80th anniversary celebration on September 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center!

The season and celebration continue on October 1, at 3:00 p.m. at the George Washington Masonic Memorial.

The program entitled “ASO at 80-oh!” opens with Toast, an original commissioned piece featuring composer Lester Green at the keyboard leading into Quinn Mason’s Toast of the Town with full orchestra.

The program includes two masterworks: Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto with Elissa Lee Koljonen as soloist. Hailed for her sensual and personal playing, Koljonen has graced the stages of prominent venues throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Elissa Lee Koljonen appears by arrangement with the Curtis Institute of Music.

Both venues provide free parking. Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale. Subscription packages start at $86 for five concerts; adult prices for single tickets start at $20 with $5 for youth (18 and under) and $15 for students. Military, senior and group discounts are also available.