Free outdoor movie nights coming soon to Pentagon City

Get your blankets and popcorn ready: Westpost in Pentagon City will be hosting free outdoor movie screenings this fall.
In less than two weeks, movie-goers can enjoy a range of films, from family-friendly flicks to action-adventures, each Wednesday from Sept. 20 through Oct. 11. Screenings will be held in the plaza at Westpost, formerly known as Pentagon Row.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., but attendees are advised to arrive early to secure a spot and allow time to order food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, from nearby restaurants.
Each screening will be hosted by a different restaurant, and most serve up cuisines that play off the movie, such as the sushi spot hosting the samurai action film “47 Ronin.”
Below is the scheduled movie lineup.
- Sept. 20 — “Clueless,” hosted by Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza
- Sept. 27 — “Encanto,” hosted by Banditos Tacos & Tequila
- Oct. 4 — “47 Ronin,” hosted by Kusshi Sushi
- Oct. 11 — “Luck of The Irish,” hosted by Mattie & Eddie’s Irish Pub
