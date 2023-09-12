Free outdoor movie nights coming soon to Pentagon City

Get your blankets and popcorn ready: Westpost in Pentagon City will be hosting free outdoor movie screenings this fall.

In less than two weeks, movie-goers can enjoy a range of films, from family-friendly flicks to action-adventures, each Wednesday from Sept. 20 through Oct. 11. Screenings will be held in the plaza at Westpost, formerly known as Pentagon Row.

Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., but attendees are advised to arrive early to secure a spot and allow time to order food and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, from nearby restaurants.

Each screening will be hosted by a different restaurant, and most serve up cuisines that play off the movie, such as the sushi spot hosting the samurai action film “47 Ronin.”

Below is the scheduled movie lineup.