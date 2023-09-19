Ask Eli: Buyer Workshop on October 3

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Eli Residential channel. Enjoy!

In two weeks, I’ll be hosting my first ever Ask Eli Home Buyer Workshop, with my business partner Jean Ropp and Loan Officer, Jake Ryon, with First Home Mortgage.

Catering will be provided by our local favorite, Ruthie’s All Day!

The workshop is free and will cover:

How to use data and strategy to maximize the home purchase process

How to use market trends to your advantage

The latest on interest rates and mortgage programs/products

5 common mistakes to avoid and some tips for success

Who is it for?

Any buyer type from first-time buyer to experienced buyers

Ready to purchase now or planning 18-24 months out

Home buyers in Northern Virginia, D.C., or the Maryland Suburbs

You or anybody you know who would benefit

Where and When?

Tuesday, October 3 from 6-7 p.m.

Our Ballston office at 4040 N Fairfax Drive 10th Floor, Arlington, VA

Registration is free and is now open — space is limited. Click on the event graphic to RSVP. Bring your appetite and your home buying questions!

I’d love to see you there. Feel free to email me at [email protected] with any questions about the event.

