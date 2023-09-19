NEW: Prestigious national honor for local middle school

Williamsburg Middle School has been named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2023.
The prestigious honor from the U.S. Dept. of Education has been presented to fewer than 10,000 schools since its founding in 1982. It honors “high-performing schools and schools that are making great strides in closing any achievement gaps between students.”
The National Blue Ribbon School designation was previously bestowed on a handful of Arlington public schools, including Arlington Traditional School in 2019, Patrick Henry Elementary in 2015 and Yorktown High School in 2002.
“This is an extraordinary achievement for our students, staff, and community,” Bryan Boykin, principal of Williamsburg Middle School, said in a statement. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School demonstrates the hard work of our educators and students, as well as our community’s continued commitment to supporting our schools and students. We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our students and the quality of our staff.”
More, below, from a press release.
The U.S. Department of Education today announced Williamsburg Middle School is one of 353 schools awarded National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments. Williamsburg Middle School earned the prestigious award for Exemplary High-Performing Schools.
“This is an extraordinary achievement for our students, staff, and community,” said Bryan Boykin, principal of Williamsburg Middle School. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School demonstrates the hard work of our educators and students, as well as our community’s continued commitment to supporting our schools and students. We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our students and the quality of our staff.”
The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
- Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students. Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised all honorees in a statement:
“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education. The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”
The award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the full diversity of American schools and serve students of every background.
National Blue Ribbon School leaders articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards. They demonstrate effective and innovative teaching and learning, and value and support teachers and staff. Data from many sources are used to drive instruction and every student strives for success. Families, communities, and educators work together toward common goals.
Past Arlington Public Schools Blue Ribbon Award winners include Arlington Traditional School in 2004, 2001 and 2019; Patrick Henry Elementary School (Alice West Fleet) in 2015; Yorktown High School in 2002; Ashlawn Elementary School in 1990; Oakridge Elementary School in 1986; and Washington-Lee High School in 1985.
Today @usedgov announced @WMS_WolfPack is one of 353 schools awarded National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. WMS received this award based on the school’s overall academic performance & progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments.…
— Francisco Duran, Ed.D. (@SuptDuran) September 19, 2023
Photo via Google Maps
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Tremendous Value on New Construction Home in Arlington!
The Arlington County Board is set to update the rules of the road to align with a new state law aimed at improving pedestrian safety. This weekend, the Board is…
George Mason University is set to receive a $25,000 grant from Arlington County to study Black demographic shifts and migratory trends in Arlington. The Fairfax-based university, which has a campus…
Are you ready for a family frolic in front of the lens? Look no further! Our Mini Photo Sessions are here, and they’re filled with laughter, wagging tails, and unforgettable moments.
What to Expect:
• Professional Portraits: Bring your furry friends or the whole family for a portrait experience like no other. We promise to capture the most charming moments!
• Outdoor Adventures: We’ll set the stage in a beautiful outdoor location, ensuring your mini session is filled with natural light and colorful backgrounds.
This week, we are thrilled to welcome Jane Lowery to our women’s therapy practice. Jane specializes in grief+loss therapy and she’s forming a support group for young adults who have lost a parent.
Grief work is personal for Jane. She’s a host with The Dinner Party, a national non-profit reducing the isolation & stigma for grieving 20 & 30-something’s with live and virtual sit-down dinners.
Jane is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. Prior to becoming a therapist, she worked for over 10 years in technology philanthropy. Jane obtained her bachelor’s in American Studies from George Washington University.
A New Englander and loyal Patriots fan, Jane and her husband have two dogs, Tallulah and Ivy, and enjoy cooking & looking for the area’s best Tex-Mex.
NY Cat Film Festival
Experience through film the beauty of our relationships to cats. This unique film is a compilation of shorts with a feline theme which premieres every year in New York City and then travels to venues across the United States. This
First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you, so please don’t isolate yourself (that’s quicksand)! Join us for a