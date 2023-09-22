Morning Notes

Funeral for Arlington Marine — “Funeral arrangements have been announced for Washington-Liberty High School graduate Spencer Collart… Visitation will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home at 4510 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington. The funeral service will be Monday, Sept. 25 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 2609 North Glebe Road in Arlington. The graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 25 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery.” [Gazette Leader, Dignity Memorial]

Discussing Driving Change — “This weekend, the Board is set to enact changes to local ordinances requiring drivers to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks” … “Jo Devoe from Arlington Now breaks down roadway rules.” [Fox 5]

Record Catches for Local Teen — “In recent weeks, Arlington resident Kasper Parfomak, age 14, set three records for catching the largest fish in his youth angler category in the D.C.’s Recreational Angling Records Program. And he has certificates as proof of his prizes. The three different species of fish were all caught in D.C. waters.” [Gazette Leader]

Costco Decks the Halls — From reader John Antonelli, who sent photos this week of Christmas trees and eggnog liquor already for sale: “From my trip to Costco yesterday in Pentagon City. It seems to get earlier and earlier every year and now you can get your Christmas hooch on early!”

It’s Friday — Expect partly sunny skies during the day with a high near 74°F and east winds ranging from 7 to 15 mph. At night, rain is likely after 2 am, with temperatures dipping to around 60°F. Winds from the northeast will blow at 11 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph. There is a 70% chance of precipitation. [Weather.gov]